Drive To A Tropical Paradise On One Of America's Prettiest Roads Surrounded By Ocean Waters

If you drive directly from Key Largo to Key West, the journey will take you a little over two hours, but it's worth it to take your time and explore the unique archipelago. Everyone, from beach lovers to adventurists to history buffs, will find something they enjoy on an Overseas Highway road trip. While sandy beaches don't abound in the Florida Keys, there are some spectacular coves that will fulfill tropical imaginings. Sombrero Beach on Marathon is a sandy stretch known for the loggerhead turtles that nest there for part of the year. About 25 minutes south, Calusa Beach, part of Bahia Honda State Park, which is a short drive off the highway right before Big Pine Key, is a serene stretch to detour for as well.

Active types will want to take to the turquoise water, whether kayaking or paddling above the surface or snorkeling and diving below. Some of the top snorkeling in the Keys is right at the beginning of the drive in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Here, you can snorkel or kayak or even take a glass bottom boat tour to view the rich coral reefs and marine life that dwells there. And amateur historians will be happy at the final stop of Key West, which has a wealth of historic landmarks. The Hemingway Home and Museum, a beautiful 19th century residence where Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in the 1930s is a must-see. Also, don't miss Fort Taylor, on the southern coast of Key West, which served as a U.S. Army fort from 1845 to 1947 and can now be toured.