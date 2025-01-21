Drive To A Tropical Paradise On One Of America's Prettiest Roads Surrounded By Ocean Waters
From Key Largo to Key West, the Overseas Highway is a true pathway to paradise. The 113-mile road meanders through the Florida Keys over the ocean past small islands, beach towns, unique bridges, fishing spots, and coral reefs before ending in Florida's southernmost point. The concept of this road began in the early 20th century when Florida businessman Henry Flagler built the Over-Sea Railroad to connect Miami and Key West. After the Over-Sea railroad tracks were destroyed by a hurricane in the 1930s, the roadway was built and some of the original bridge tracks have even been restored as a pedestrian and biking trail. Today, the Overseas Highway now promises a scenic road trip unlike any other in the U.S.
With varying shades of blue, green, and turquoise, the endless ocean unfurls on either side of the highway with magnificent vistas out to the horizon. En route down to Key West, experience the low-key charms of Old Florida, such as snorkeling off Key Largo amongst shipwrecks and coral reefs, stopping for lunch at the No Name Pub on Big Pine Key, visiting the resident turtles at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, and lazing at the beach at Bahia Honda State Park. By the end of the drive, you'll find yourself in the quirky city of Key West, whose off-beat treasures have lured creatives for decades.
What to see on the Overseas Highway
If you drive directly from Key Largo to Key West, the journey will take you a little over two hours, but it's worth it to take your time and explore the unique archipelago. Everyone, from beach lovers to adventurists to history buffs, will find something they enjoy on an Overseas Highway road trip. While sandy beaches don't abound in the Florida Keys, there are some spectacular coves that will fulfill tropical imaginings. Sombrero Beach on Marathon is a sandy stretch known for the loggerhead turtles that nest there for part of the year. About 25 minutes south, Calusa Beach, part of Bahia Honda State Park, which is a short drive off the highway right before Big Pine Key, is a serene stretch to detour for as well.
Active types will want to take to the turquoise water, whether kayaking or paddling above the surface or snorkeling and diving below. Some of the top snorkeling in the Keys is right at the beginning of the drive in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Here, you can snorkel or kayak or even take a glass bottom boat tour to view the rich coral reefs and marine life that dwells there. And amateur historians will be happy at the final stop of Key West, which has a wealth of historic landmarks. The Hemingway Home and Museum, a beautiful 19th century residence where Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in the 1930s is a must-see. Also, don't miss Fort Taylor, on the southern coast of Key West, which served as a U.S. Army fort from 1845 to 1947 and can now be toured.
Where to stay near the Overseas Highway
Strung along the highway you will find a mix of luxury resorts and quaint inns if you wish to stop for an overnight. For the ultimate in castaway-chic, Little Palm Island is a private island located off Little Torch Key that's only accessible by boat or seaplane. The resort, which is adults only, boasts 30 elegant bungalows lining the shores, with private terraces, soaking tubs, and outdoor showers. A truly romantic and secluded paradise with a small sandy beach, the resort is also justly expensive: rooms here start at $3,150 per night.
If you want to wait until you reach Key West, the eclectic city offers a wide range of accommodations. The top-rated retreat in Key West is The Gardens Hotel, a historic estate right near the city's famous Duval Street. "The Gardens Inn was amazing. From the grounds, to the rooms and the staff. Beautiful and romantic," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. With charming cottages tucked amongst the tropical palms and lush flowers, The Gardens Hotel is a true oasis. The rooms and suites here start at $242 per night.