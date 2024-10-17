One Of Texas' Best-Kept Secrets Is The Awe-Inspiring Hike To Its Tallest Peak
When travelers think about Texas, some things that probably come to mind include barbecue, country music, and ranches full of longhorn cattle; however, what a lot of people don't realize about the Lone Star State is that it contains lots of surprisingly great hiking trails and nature reserves. In fact, Texas has some of the most underrated national parks in America including the remote hidden gem that is Big Bend National Park and the stunning Guadalupe Mountains National Park. Despite not pulling in as many visitors as some of the other more popular national parks, the Guadalupe Mountains National Park has one of this state's most gorgeous and awe-inspiring hikes — Guadalupe Peak, the tallest point in Texas.
Guadalupe Peak is the highest mountain in the Guadalupe Range sitting at an impressive elevation of 8,751 feet above sea level. The hike up this mountain is classified as "very strenuous" by the National Park Service and involves a steep 8.4-mile there-and-back trail that uses different combinations of switchbacks and stairs to lead hikers up an impressive 3,000 feet in elevation to the summit. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is one of Texas' best kept secrets and, although difficult, is a hike that can be done in a single day taking anywhere between six and eight hours to complete. From the top hikers are treated to unbeatable views of the surrounding desert and mountains.
How to hike Guadalupe Peak in Texas
Before heading to West Texas to take on the climb to the highest point in the state, it is important to know that the Guadalupe Peak hike requires some extra preparation. When attempting this trek, is it important to have proper hiking gear including hiking shoes with a good tread, hiking poles (if you like using them), extra layers of clothing in case the weather changes, plenty of snacks, and at least one gallon of water per person. You should also start your hike early in the morning and bring flashlights with you in case you the trek takes longer than predicted. As one reviewer on AllTrails warned; "we had to descend the last part in the dark using our flashlights" despite having "started at 8:30 am."
Another important thing to know about the Guadalupe Peak Trail is that, although it provides incredible views of the Chihuahuan Desert below, the path can be a little daunting at times as it includes a few steep drop offs, ledges, and areas where some scrambling over rocks is required. However, despite some of the difficulties of the trail, this hike is perfect for people who want to get out and enjoy the rugged beauty of Texas without the crowds. Because this national park is so far under the radar for most travelers, the trail is rarely ever busy.
Guadalupe Peak can be hiked year round, although the best times are in spring, fall, or winter because the high temperatures of the Texan summer can make the trek more difficult. You also need to be careful of high winds in winter and spring.
How to get there and where to stay
One of the reasons why Guadalupe Mountains National Park doesn't receive many visitors (despite being perfect for a family vacation) is likely due to its out of the way location in the middle of far West Texas near the border with New Mexico. Coming from out of state, the easiest way to get to the Guadalupe Mountains is to fly into El Paso and then make the nearly two-hour drive to the park. You can also fly into Albuquerque, New Mexico or Lubbock, Texas if you are willing to lengthen your drive to the park by a few hours. The park entrance fee is $10 per person, which can be paid at self-pay stations at the trailheads or at the Pine Springs Visitor Center.
Because it's a good idea to start the hike to Guadalupe Peak early, you may want to spend the night before your hike near the trailhead so you can get as much sleep as possible. There are three campgrounds available at Guadalupe Mountains National Park which offer both tent and RV sites and can be reserved online. If you want to stay in a hotel, you can find the best options 50 minutes north of the Guadalupe Mountains in the town of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Carlsbad has plenty of reliable chain hotels as well as more unique choices like the Trinity Hotel and Restaurant or the Fiddler's Inn Bed and Breakfast.