One Of Texas' Best-Kept Secrets Is The Awe-Inspiring Hike To Its Tallest Peak

Before heading to West Texas to take on the climb to the highest point in the state, it is important to know that the Guadalupe Peak hike requires some extra preparation. When attempting this trek, is it important to have proper hiking gear including hiking shoes with a good tread, hiking poles (if you like using them), extra layers of clothing in case the weather changes, plenty of snacks, and at least one gallon of water per person. You should also start your hike early in the morning and bring flashlights with you in case you the trek takes longer than predicted. As one reviewer on AllTrails warned; "we had to descend the last part in the dark using our flashlights" despite having "started at 8:30 am."

Advertisement

Another important thing to know about the Guadalupe Peak Trail is that, although it provides incredible views of the Chihuahuan Desert below, the path can be a little daunting at times as it includes a few steep drop offs, ledges, and areas where some scrambling over rocks is required. However, despite some of the difficulties of the trail, this hike is perfect for people who want to get out and enjoy the rugged beauty of Texas without the crowds. Because this national park is so far under the radar for most travelers, the trail is rarely ever busy.

Guadalupe Peak can be hiked year round, although the best times are in spring, fall, or winter because the high temperatures of the Texan summer can make the trek more difficult. You also need to be careful of high winds in winter and spring.

Advertisement