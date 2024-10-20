The Most Iconic Resort In New York's Hudson Valley Sits On A Mountain Top Surrounded By Forest

New York City is home to many of the most luxurious hotels in the state, with The Ritz-Carlton, Plaza Hotel, and The Carlyle residing within its boundaries. But if you're looking for a peaceful retreat beyond the confines of the city, it's hard to beat Mohonk Mountain House. Perched atop a mountain in the Hudson Valley, it's an iconic resort. Although it's not considered one of the most romantic hotels in the Northeast, it offers wedding packages that'll make your special day truly unforgettable.

Mohonk Mountain House is located in New Paltz, New York, two hours north of the state's capital city. Surrounded by 40,000 acres of forest, the resort is an idyllic escape from the fast pace of modern life. Within its grounds, you'll find miles of hiking trails, the glistening waters of Mohonk Lake, and heaps of opulent amenities to keep you entertained during your stay. Whether you're sinking into the spa, exploring the 85 miles of local trails, or taking an archery lesson, the historic resort is an upscale experience that caters to all tastes.