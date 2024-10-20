The Most Iconic Resort In New York's Hudson Valley Sits On A Mountain Top Surrounded By Forest
New York City is home to many of the most luxurious hotels in the state, with The Ritz-Carlton, Plaza Hotel, and The Carlyle residing within its boundaries. But if you're looking for a peaceful retreat beyond the confines of the city, it's hard to beat Mohonk Mountain House. Perched atop a mountain in the Hudson Valley, it's an iconic resort. Although it's not considered one of the most romantic hotels in the Northeast, it offers wedding packages that'll make your special day truly unforgettable.
Mohonk Mountain House is located in New Paltz, New York, two hours north of the state's capital city. Surrounded by 40,000 acres of forest, the resort is an idyllic escape from the fast pace of modern life. Within its grounds, you'll find miles of hiking trails, the glistening waters of Mohonk Lake, and heaps of opulent amenities to keep you entertained during your stay. Whether you're sinking into the spa, exploring the 85 miles of local trails, or taking an archery lesson, the historic resort is an upscale experience that caters to all tastes.
Mohonk Mountain House is a luxurious retreat
Though it's surrounded by untouched wilderness, Mohonk Mountain House is undeniably upscale. The Victorian castle offers all-inclusive packages, allowing you to indulge in a variety of food, drinks, and entertainment options without having to crack open your wallet. Beyond a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, popular activities for guests include tennis, golf, and ice skating. Pricing varies based on the time of year, though its costs align with other luxury hotels.
Mohonk Mountain House has a wealth of secondary activities for you to enjoy for an additional fee. For example, you'll find an extensive spa and wellness center that provides everything from yoga lessons to Himalayan Salt Stone experiences, giving you a chance to unwind and relax in one of the most scenic spots in New York. Then there's the Five Course Wine Pairing Event, which lets guests enjoy the best local wines with a perfectly paired dinner menu. No matter what you're doing or where you wander, Mohonk Mountain House is committed to providing visitors with an elegant vacation.
Take in the scenery with these nearby adventures
While there's more than enough to keep you busy within the walls of the historic resort, most travelers pencil in time to enjoy the nearby hiking trails. The Lemon Squeeze and Eagle Cliff loop trail is a particularly popular excursion, as it takes you through seven miles of the Mohonk Preserve and features sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Visiting in the fall is particularly memorable, as you'll get to witness a striking mixture of colors as the thousands of trees prepare for winter. This trek is a bit strenuous, but unlike some U.S. trails that are only for experienced hikers, you'll find hikes for all skill levels at Mohonk Mountain House.
Mohonk Mountain House also has a via ferrata for thrill seekers wanting to trek across an iron ladder, and you'll even find some excellent rock climbing in the Shawangunk Ridge. Keep in mind that you'll need to sign up for tours to partake in either adventure. Folks seeking something less strenuous can enjoy a heated indoor pool and the refreshing waters of Mohonk Lake. The resort even offers guided nature hikes for anyone interested in learning more about the local ecosystem. For adventurers who want to escape the colder weather of New York, there are plenty of tropical resorts where you can swim and snorkel with sea turtles.