Foodies Should Visit The City Nicknamed 'Japan's Kitchen' Instead Of Tokyo
It seems like everywhere you turn in Japan, you'll find food. Noren curtains flutter over izakaya entries, queues snake silently from viral street snack stalls, and suit-clad solo diners cram elbow to elbow over bowls of steaming ramen broth. One of the world's premier food destinations, with more Michelin stars than almost any other nation on Earth, the dilemma for foodies here is deciding where to start. Split your dining time in Osaka, "Japan's kitchen," between meticulous multi-course omakases, tucked away restaurants serving huge, hearty portions, and countertop perches at rapid serve spots.
After traveling just 2.5-hours away from Tokyo on the Shinkansen — the rapid-fire bullet trains that carry explorers to lesser-visited Japanese cities for 13,874 JPY or $95 USD — you'll arrive in the hubbub of downtown Osaka. A city famed for its food scene, nightlife, fashion, and young, modern vibe, it's a lively metropolis far smaller and easier to navigate than the colossal capital.
Try street eats and affordable local favorites in Osaka
Smoke tendrils wrap around the mingling crowds, streaming steadily from the clashing pans and scorching grills that work overtime streetside. Fragrances mingle, dishes fire at high speed, and foodies tuck into giant portions and one bite wonders everywhere you turn.
Start with the sit-down classics, like steaming bowls of ramen, ordered on a ticket-spitting vending machine, served counter side. To get the quintessentially Japanese experience, slurp tsukemen-style handmade noodles dipped in broth at Menya Takei Hankyu Umeda or umami-rich bowls of shio ramen at Shio-Gensui Nishi-Nakajima. You can also get portions of the famous Japanese wagyu beef, more affordable in Osaka, by ordering a wagyu lunch set at Yakiniku Kappo YP Ryu or all-you-can-eat steak at Shinsaibashi Steak. Okonomiyaki is another popular pick amongst Osakan locals and there are a huge variety on offer in the city. Try the savory Japanese pancakes topped with a gooey egg or generous helping of squid at Okonomiyaki Mizuno.
Once late night falls and the nightlife crowd gathers, avoid the lines at the viral Takoyaki Juhachiban and head instead to Takoyaki Yoriyabunzaemon, just outside Dotonbori. They serve up six of their freshly fried octopus balls, an Osaka staple, for just 300 yen. They're only open from 7pm to midnight, perfect for a snack before you order your first tankard of shochu canal-side. If you prefer to settle your stomach with a sweet treat, grab a fish shaped taiyaki stuffed with red bean paste at Naruto Taiyaki Hompo or a fluffy, decadent cheesecake piece at Rikuro Daimaru Shinsaibashi.
Explore Osaka's world-class fine dining scene
With more Michelin star spots than almost any other city on the planet, Osaka's high end dining scene is worth the splash. Settle in for an extended omakase, a multi-course meal of small plates, oriented around specific culinary techniques or characteristically Japanese flavors.
Sushi is, perhaps, the first food that comes to mind when travelers think of the island nation's world-renowned food scene. Try Sushi Yuden to talk through each course with the chef in a very intimate setting, or an omakase at Amano for carefully curated dishes sourced from the Seto Inland Sea and prepped by a fishmonger-turned-chef.
Kushiage, a less delicate but equally delectable Japanese staple, is another must-try in Osaka. The deep-fried skewers that still preserve the complex flavors of their individual ingredients can be sampled on a 16-course tasting course designed by the chef at Kushiage Uemura for 16,500 JPY. Elevating a casual dining option popular across Japan, their focus on seasonal seafood and vegetables in an attentive and luxurious environment.
Book well in advance to snag one of the 16 seats available at Taian, a kaiseki restaurant that has held on to its three Michelin star status since 2011. Unfussy and family-run, the focus here is all on the food. Taste your way through exceptional slices of sashimi and impossibly tender chunks of Japanese beef for 33,500 JPY. Don't worry about adding on extra cash for a tip — tipping is a major faux pas in Japan.