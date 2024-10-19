Foodies Should Visit The City Nicknamed 'Japan's Kitchen' Instead Of Tokyo

With more Michelin star spots than almost any other city on the planet, Osaka's high end dining scene is worth the splash. Settle in for an extended omakase, a multi-course meal of small plates, oriented around specific culinary techniques or characteristically Japanese flavors.

Sushi is, perhaps, the first food that comes to mind when travelers think of the island nation's world-renowned food scene. Try Sushi Yuden to talk through each course with the chef in a very intimate setting, or an omakase at Amano for carefully curated dishes sourced from the Seto Inland Sea and prepped by a fishmonger-turned-chef.

Kushiage, a less delicate but equally delectable Japanese staple, is another must-try in Osaka. The deep-fried skewers that still preserve the complex flavors of their individual ingredients can be sampled on a 16-course tasting course designed by the chef at Kushiage Uemura for 16,500 JPY. Elevating a casual dining option popular across Japan, their focus on seasonal seafood and vegetables in an attentive and luxurious environment.

Book well in advance to snag one of the 16 seats available at Taian, a kaiseki restaurant that has held on to its three Michelin star status since 2011. Unfussy and family-run, the focus here is all on the food. Taste your way through exceptional slices of sashimi and impossibly tender chunks of Japanese beef for 33,500 JPY. Don't worry about adding on extra cash for a tip — tipping is a major faux pas in Japan.