Hike Through A Cloud Forest To Tropical Waterfalls In The Mountainous Heart Of Puerto Rico

While Puerto Rico is best known for its beaches, the vast forest reserve of Bosque Estatal Toro Negro, or the Toro Negro State Forest, covers nearly 8,000 acres of the country's mountainous southern center and is an underrated destination for your next tropical escape. As well as offering its visitors numerous opportunities to explore a lush cloud forest ecosystem, this swathe of wooded land encompasses five towns and is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Toro Negro boasts around 11 miles of trails, inviting hikers, bikers, joggers, and adventurers to immerse themselves in its pristine natural beauty. As one of Puerto Rico's 21 public forests, it stands out as the island's highest cloud forest, promising breathtaking views, unforgettable experiences, and the country's tallest mountain, Cerro Punta.

The best time to visit is during the dry season, which runs from November to April. During these months, the weather is more favorable for hiking and outdoor activities, with less rainfall and clearer skies than the rest of the year. Please note that as, a cloud forest, Toro Negro can experience sudden weather changes, so visitors should always be prepared for potential rain.

