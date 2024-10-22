The 'Most Haunted Island' In The World Is An Italian Site With A Disturbing History
Old houses and creepy mansions aren't the only places that can be haunted. There are ghost towns that were abandoned and replaced by a spirited population, and in some places, full haunted islands that can creep you out if you manage to visit them. In Italy, there are several haunted destinations, but one that seems to elude tourists is Poveglia Island off the coast of Venice. While it's not necessarily out of the question, it's extremely difficult to visit Poveglia. Still, the rumors of hauntings and stories of its unnerving history persist.
Poveglia Island is technically three islands: two that are naturally occurring and one that was built by residents as a defensive fort. The islands are close to the island of Lido di Venezia near the Malamocco area. At one time, Poveglia was a quiet settlement with a small community of people, but was abandoned during the 1300s during the many conflicts of the War of Chioggia (around the same time when the man-made fort was created).
Since then, the island has been uninhabited although it has been the site of several hospitals, which has probably contributed to the island's haunted reputation. Today, it's mostly home to some abandoned buildings, including a still-visible bell tower, as well as some vegetation that has grown up over the years. It is mostly used as a storage island for boats and equipment, especially for people who live and work in Malamocco. While there are many beautiful lesser-visited islands in Italy, Poveglia is not exactly a destination for visitors –– even ones who enjoy a good ghost story.
Poveglia has an unsettling history spanning hundreds of years
Poveglia legends are likely a side effect of pop culture rather than hauntings. After its inhabitants left the island, Poveglia was used in the 18th century as a lazaretto (a quarantine station) for people suffering from the waves of plague that swept through Venice over the years. It's hard to get an accurate number, but it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives to the plague on Poveglia, so its association with death is likely the reason there are tales of hauntings there.
In the 20th century, the island was repurposed as a psychiatric hospital. There are legends of it being run by a doctor who conducted experiments on patients and eventually threw himself off the bell tower on the island, presumably after being tortured by the ghosts of plague victims, as the story goes. It is rumored that many psychiatric patients claimed to see ghosts of plague victims. Since then, the island has been the subject of speculation from paranormal TV shows and YouTubers, although the island's actual history is disturbing enough.
Regardless of whether the legends are true, there is no public transportation that will go to Poveglia. To get there, you would need to rent a boat or hire a private water taxi, which could cost hundreds if the owner is willing to go there at all. You need special permission from the government to dock on the island. It's cheaper and less trouble to view the island from afar, either on a boat or by visiting nearby Lido.