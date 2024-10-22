The 'Most Haunted Island' In The World Is An Italian Site With A Disturbing History

Old houses and creepy mansions aren't the only places that can be haunted. There are ghost towns that were abandoned and replaced by a spirited population, and in some places, full haunted islands that can creep you out if you manage to visit them. In Italy, there are several haunted destinations, but one that seems to elude tourists is Poveglia Island off the coast of Venice. While it's not necessarily out of the question, it's extremely difficult to visit Poveglia. Still, the rumors of hauntings and stories of its unnerving history persist.

Poveglia Island is technically three islands: two that are naturally occurring and one that was built by residents as a defensive fort. The islands are close to the island of Lido di Venezia near the Malamocco area. At one time, Poveglia was a quiet settlement with a small community of people, but was abandoned during the 1300s during the many conflicts of the War of Chioggia (around the same time when the man-made fort was created).

Since then, the island has been uninhabited although it has been the site of several hospitals, which has probably contributed to the island's haunted reputation. Today, it's mostly home to some abandoned buildings, including a still-visible bell tower, as well as some vegetation that has grown up over the years. It is mostly used as a storage island for boats and equipment, especially for people who live and work in Malamocco. While there are many beautiful lesser-visited islands in Italy, Poveglia is not exactly a destination for visitors –– even ones who enjoy a good ghost story.

