Right By Fort Lauderdale Is A Hidden Beach Town To Escape Crowds On Your Florida Vacation

Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach are busy tourist destinations in Florida that see a lot of foot traffic. However, the Sunshine State's east coast is made up of many small beach towns in between its bigger cities, perfect for travelers who want a quieter, more peaceful weekend. One such town is Deerfield Beach, where you can spread out your towel without hopping around other groups for a shoreside spot. The small municipality is located about 20 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale and has more than 87,500 people compared to Fort Lauderdale's population, which has upwards of 184,700 people. Based on the amount of residents alone, locals soak up the sunny skies and enjoy the coastal blues without worrying about too many visitors.

Caught between keeping tradition and its strive to modernize, many places have been around for years, but some shopping centers are getting a facelift and becoming new. Butterfly World, for example, is a staple park that's been open since 1988 and still thrives off local tourism. New whereabouts include the city's first brewery, the Cove Brewery, which welcomed the public in 2023. However, the city is more than nature museums and restaurants. One area park offers extreme water sports at a beginner level, giving you more excursions to add to your itinerary for an exciting adventure.