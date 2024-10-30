Right By Fort Lauderdale Is A Hidden Beach Town To Escape Crowds On Your Florida Vacation
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach are busy tourist destinations in Florida that see a lot of foot traffic. However, the Sunshine State's east coast is made up of many small beach towns in between its bigger cities, perfect for travelers who want a quieter, more peaceful weekend. One such town is Deerfield Beach, where you can spread out your towel without hopping around other groups for a shoreside spot. The small municipality is located about 20 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale and has more than 87,500 people compared to Fort Lauderdale's population, which has upwards of 184,700 people. Based on the amount of residents alone, locals soak up the sunny skies and enjoy the coastal blues without worrying about too many visitors.
Caught between keeping tradition and its strive to modernize, many places have been around for years, but some shopping centers are getting a facelift and becoming new. Butterfly World, for example, is a staple park that's been open since 1988 and still thrives off local tourism. New whereabouts include the city's first brewery, the Cove Brewery, which welcomed the public in 2023. However, the city is more than nature museums and restaurants. One area park offers extreme water sports at a beginner level, giving you more excursions to add to your itinerary for an exciting adventure.
Water activities and thrilling experiences at Deerfield Beach
A popular way to enjoy the salty air on your skin is by walking along the pier and seeing the ocean from a different angle. The boardwalk stretches 976 feet across the sea. Here, you can rent a fishing rod for just $18 and cast a line, or take in the scenery and listen to the sounds of the waves crashing along the shore. At the end of the pier, you can see panoramic views of the beach and the lighthouse at the Hillsboro Inlet.
If you want to give yourself a little excitement, you can learn how to water ski or wakeboard at Ski Rixen in Quiet Waters Park for as low as $35. There are ramps for the more advanced athletes to catch air and show off their best tricks. Have fun with your whole crew, and head over to the massive inflatable AquaPark, and see who finishes the obstacle course first. Quiet Waters Park also offers a place for children who want to enjoy the adventure in shallow waters, and if your child is a dog, the recreational center thought about you, too. They have Woofing Waters Park, a dog park and paddle boat rental area, where you can bring your furry friend along the lake as your first mate.
Unique events and iconic restaurants
The Sunshine State is filled with timeless activities for wholesome family fun, but Deerfield gives "timeless" a whole new meaning, bringing historical events back to life. Annually, Quiet Waters Park hosts a massive Renaissance Festival in the spring. Participants decorate the entire park to transport the setting back to the 16th century. Locals and travelers come in their best Ren-Fest garb, participating in the lore of mythology and an imitation of true events. This popular festival showcases local businesses and artisanal products, like jewelry, candles, craft beer, and even the chalice it's poured into.
While the Renaissance Festival is seasonal, you can enjoy the city year-round at eateries that have been around for decades. The Cove Waterfront Restaurant is a popular place to pass the time, and it's been open for more than 40 years. You can sip a cocktail by the marina and have delicious South Florida cuisine, including fresh fish dishes and key lime pie. Next to the Cove Waterfront Restaurant is where the Cove Brewery is located. It's an outside and inside concept with house-brewed craft beers, where you can taste authentic hops from the city and enjoy your vacation. This hidden gem will give you a similar experience to Fort Lauderdale, but you'll feel more like a local than you ever did a tourist.