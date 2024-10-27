One Of The World's Most Famous Glaciers Is A Breathtaking Attraction In Argentina
Glaciers are profoundly immense and powerful wonders of nature; they're also one of the world's most endangered natural phenomena due to climate change. It's for this reason that more and more people are making it a point to visit these marvels before they change significantly — or even disappear.
One of the most stunning glaciers in the world can be found in Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonia, Argentina. The Perito Moreno Glacier stretches over 100 square miles and towers at an average of 240 feet above the waters of Lake Argentino and was, until recently, the only advancing glacier on the planet. The glacier is so large that it often forms a natural ice dam with the nearby Magallanes Peninsula. Over time, the pressure in the glacier builds up and the dam ruptures, creating a truly awesome spectacle as enormous shards of ice plummet into the water below.
What makes Perito Moreno particularly unique is its accessibility; unlike many remote glaciers that require extensive planning and equipment to get to, it's easily reached from the nearby town of El Calafate. Los Glaciares National Park was officially designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1981, making Perito Moreno a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss out on.
Unforgettable ways to experience Perito Moreno Glacier
Visitors to Perito Moreno Glacier have a variety of ways to experience its immense beauty. One of the most popular options is to explore the network of walkways — all 13,000 feet of them — that offer panoramic views of the glacier's towering ice walls. This is the perfect way to admire and photograph the glacier from multiple vantage points, which is handy for capturing the glacier's evolving appearance as the light shifts throughout the day. They also allow visitors to witness, if they're lucky, dramatic ice-calving events from a safe distance.
For those seeking a more adventurous experience, guided ice trekking tours enable outdoor lovers to walk directly on the glacier's surface and get up close and personal with its crevices and ice formations. There are also several hiking paths that take trekkers around the glacier's edge if the idea of walking on its surface sounds too risky. Either way, make sure to check out our list of the best gear for taking a hike on vacation before you go.
Boat tours are another popular option for getting away from the crowds on the observation walkway. They also allow visitors to see icebergs that have fallen off the glacier's face and into Lake Argentino.
Discover the natural wonders surrounding Perito Moreno
While the glacier itself is the main attraction, you'd be remiss not to explore the region surrounding Los Glaciares National Park. The area offers scenic hiking trails that wind through the Patagonian landscape's rugged mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and stark forests. Fitz Roy Mountain, located in the northern section of the park, features hiking paths that have a reputation for being genuinely challenging hikes and could rival several U.S. National Park trails only for experienced hikers. The mountain offers rewarding views of the region's iconic peaks for those who reach the top.
The nearby town of El Calafate serves as a convenient base for travelers, featuring a range of accommodations and restaurants. Visitors can stop by the Glaciarium, a "museum of ice" dedicated to Patagonian glaciers that features interactive exhibits that help explain the science behind the icy giants. The museum also features a unique, sub-zero bar that serves fernet (an Italian liqueur) in glasses made of ice.
Whether you're looking to explore the region's natural wonder or learn about glacial science up close, a trip to Perito Moreno Glacier promises an unrivaled adventure in one of the world's most breathtaking environments.