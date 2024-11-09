One Of The Caribbean's Best Spots To Snorkel With Sea Turtles Is This Breathtaking Beach

The glamorous Caribbean island of Saint Barth, one of the priciest vacation destinations, is renowned for its luxurious hotels, designer shopping, and lively beach clubs, but its natural beauty is what lures travelers back to its tranquil shores. The hilly, lush isle shelters crescent coves of white-sand beaches lapped by azure waters, beneath which lie underwater kingdoms of coral reefs and marine life. In fact, the Nature Reserve of Saint Barthelemy protects nearly 3,000 acres of marine areas surrounding the island. One of those is Colombier, a secluded beach on the island's east coast known for its incredibly healthy reefs and marine life, including large sea turtles and tropical fish.

Colombier is one of the most remote beaches in the Caribbean, only accessible by a 30-minute hike along a rugged, steep trail or by boat. However, once you reach the idyllic beach, you will be justly rewarded with spectacular views and pristine, uncrowded shores. The best time of year to snorkel at Colombier is the dry season, between December and June. However, snorkeling is possible year-round, and the summer and fall months are much more affordable and less busy.