One Of The Caribbean's Best Spots To Snorkel With Sea Turtles Is This Breathtaking Beach
The glamorous Caribbean island of Saint Barth, one of the priciest vacation destinations, is renowned for its luxurious hotels, designer shopping, and lively beach clubs, but its natural beauty is what lures travelers back to its tranquil shores. The hilly, lush isle shelters crescent coves of white-sand beaches lapped by azure waters, beneath which lie underwater kingdoms of coral reefs and marine life. In fact, the Nature Reserve of Saint Barthelemy protects nearly 3,000 acres of marine areas surrounding the island. One of those is Colombier, a secluded beach on the island's east coast known for its incredibly healthy reefs and marine life, including large sea turtles and tropical fish.
Colombier is one of the most remote beaches in the Caribbean, only accessible by a 30-minute hike along a rugged, steep trail or by boat. However, once you reach the idyllic beach, you will be justly rewarded with spectacular views and pristine, uncrowded shores. The best time of year to snorkel at Colombier is the dry season, between December and June. However, snorkeling is possible year-round, and the summer and fall months are much more affordable and less busy.
What to do at Colombier
The adventure to Colombier begins at the end of Flamands Beach, where there are two hiking routes: one that is steeper and one more moderate. Both routes afford stunning views of Saint Barth's coastline, with goats and tortoises often seen loping along the cliffs. Both take about 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Since there are no amenities or facilities at Colombier, don't forget to bring your own umbrellas, towels, snacks, and snorkeling gear. It is also important to note that Colombier receives direct sunlight throughout the day with little to no shade, so it is ideal to visit in the morning or late afternoon. The cocooned bay fulfills castaway dreams with its uncrowded sands and translucent waves. The northern side of the beach along the rocks is the best for snorkeling, and you can spot green sea turtles floating by, as well as sting rays, barracuda, sea urchins, lobsters, and colorful reef fish.
If you prefer to skip the hike and visit the beach by boat, head out with Saint Barth Sailing on a full or half-day catamaran charter, which includes snorkeling at Colombier. The sleek, 47-foot catamaran can accommodate 12 people, with a half-day starting at $1,195 (€1,100), while a full day is priced at $2,446 (€2,250).
Where to stay near Colombier
The most cosseting base from which to explore Colombier is the luxe Cheval Blanc St-Barth on Flamands Beach, near the entrance to the hike. The retreat, considered one of the best Caribbean beach resorts, commands a prime beachfront position and boasts 61 airy, sophisticated rooms, suites, and villas with magnificent views. "This was my absolute favorite place I have stayed at on the island," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The grounds are tropical and lush, the service the staff provided was outstanding, the rooms are beautiful and relaxing and the beach views with the stunning evening sunsets truly made it magical." Rates here start at $966 per night.
Another nearby boutique option is the GypSea Hotel, a boho-chic hideaway tucked into Colombier Hill overlooking Flamands Bay with 22 private bungalows (starting at $505 per night). For more privacy and space, you can rent a villa near Flamands or charter a yacht for the flexibility to discover the island's dramatic coast and marine reserves.