Cozumel's Biggest Beach Club Is A Family-Friendly Resort Hub Of Endless Caribbean Sea Fun
Cozumel, a large island off the coast of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is fringed by perfect white sand beaches and translucent turquoise waters. From snorkeling excursions to beach clubs, there's a long list of things to do in Cozumel, so the island is a popular stop on most Caribbean Sea trip itineraries. It's perfect for day trippers, with vibrant coral reefs that reveal some of the best snorkeling in Mexico. Plus, for activities onshore, there is the Playa Mia Grand Beach Park, the island's biggest beach club.
This family-friendly favorite boasts waterparks, restaurants, and a beautiful shoreline where you can lounge, kayak, or snorkel. The aquatic wonderland will delight children of all ages. Younger tots can splash around in Buccaneer's Bay, a pirate ship-inspired playground, while older kids will love the 200-foot waterslides and floating trampolines. Adults can enjoy the swim-up pool bar and hydro hot tubs. Though most of the beach club activities are included in your ticket, there are additional adventures that can be booked in advance. Active thrills include jet skiing and parasailing. More leisurely pursuits, like renting a beach cabana or getting spa treatments, are also available.
Cozumel can be reached by cruise ship, a direct flight to Cozumel International Airport, or a ferry from Playa del Carmen. Winter is the peak season, when the temperatures hover around 82 degrees Fahrenheit and sunshine is abundant. However, Cozumel boasts warm, sunny days year-round, except for during the short rainy season from August to October.
A perfect day in Cozumel
For the ultimate day, book Viator's Full-Day Tour Cozumel in Catamaran. You will meet your guide in Playa del Carmen and ferry over to Cozumel. From there you'll board a large catamaran. Then, you'll set out to snorkel at Cozumel's famous Palancar Reef, an extraordinary and colorful underwater kingdom teeming with sea turtles, parrotfish, spiny lobster, and more tropical marine life. Afterward, you'll see more sea life at Playa El Cielo, known for its large population of starfish. Playa Mia Grande Beach Park is the next stop, where you'll enjoy a delicious lunch and explore the enormous playground of waterparks, pools, and beachfront. You can also rent jet skis, go parasailing, or get a massage at the beach club. Your final visit will be to Cozumel's largest city, San Miguel de Cozumel, where you can shop along the boardwalk before ferrying back to the mainland.
This adventure-filled day trip in paradise will be the highlight of your vacation. A Viator reviewer praised the "excellent" tour's catamaran crew and snorkeling guides, as well as the beauty of the waters surrounding Cozumel, saying it was "well worth the money." The tour can take up to 78 people. The ticket includes the ferry, catamaran, snorkel equipment, access to the beach club, lunch, and an open bar. Surely, you won't want to leave Cozumel after this excursion. But once you're back on the main peninsula, you can head north of Playa del Carmen for many more things to do in Cancún.