Taste Authentic Costa Rican Coffee And Chocolate At A Family-Run Farm Near The Arenal Volcano
While there are many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, its agricultural bounty of coffee and chocolate is lesser known but seriously worth learning about (and tasting!). Blessed with fertile volcanic soil, tropical temperatures, frequent rainfall, and high altitude, the lush rainforest region around Costa Rica's famous Arenal Volcano produces some delicious, world-class coffee. For centuries, coffee has been grown in Costa Rica, with commercial production starting in the early 19th century.
Today, Costa Rica is the world's 15th largest producer of coffee, and its beans are known for their light, floral, and smooth flavors. The small country is also home to cacao trees, whose pods are harvested for artisanal chocolates. Both Costa Rican coffee and chocolate can be discovered at North Fields Coffee, a charming family-run farm in La Fortuna. Here, the farm conducts daily tours of the coffee plantation to showcase the entire process from bean to cup.
North Fields Coffee is located a three-hour drive north of Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose, which is Costa Rica's largest airport. La Fortuna is one of the best destinations to visit in Costa Rica, with easy access to the must-see Arenal Volcano National Park and the 230-foot La Fortuna Waterfall. The region is also known for its hot springs, and there are many thermal resorts and lodges where you can stay, such as Tabacón Thermal Resort. Costa Rica is beautiful year-round, though the rainy season runs from May to November. However, the rains can be intermittent, and the summer is often less crowded and more affordable than the busy winter and spring months.
Coffee and chocolate tour at North Fields
For a guided tour of North Fields Coffee, embark on Viator's Craft Specialty Coffee and Chocolate Tour. The two-hour tour will begin with a pick-up at your hotel in La Fortuna. You'll then arrive at North Fields' plantation, where coffee, chocolate, and sugarcane are grown. You will witness the entire process of how Costa Rican coffee is made, from the planting and harvesting to the milling and roasting of the beans. You'll also understand how chocolate is cultivated — which is derived from the oblong cacao pod — as it is first fermented, then dried, roasted, and turned into chocolate. The fascinating and insightful tour will conclude with a generous tasting of both coffee, chocolate, and even sugarcane juice.
This tour can accommodate up to 15 travelers and costs $43 per person. "Our tour guide, Alberto, made the experience a lot of fun," raved a Viator reviewer. "Obviously, the chocolate and coffee are amazing. You also learn the significance of the coffee trade to the development of the country. You will never look at coffee the same way again." Visiting North Fields will allow you to experience an important slice of Costa Rican life and culture in a hands-on, immersive way. Plus, you'll get the chance to bring lots of tasty souvenirs back home!