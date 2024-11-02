Taste Authentic Costa Rican Coffee And Chocolate At A Family-Run Farm Near The Arenal Volcano

While there are many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, its agricultural bounty of coffee and chocolate is lesser known but seriously worth learning about (and tasting!). Blessed with fertile volcanic soil, tropical temperatures, frequent rainfall, and high altitude, the lush rainforest region around Costa Rica's famous Arenal Volcano produces some delicious, world-class coffee. For centuries, coffee has been grown in Costa Rica, with commercial production starting in the early 19th century.

Today, Costa Rica is the world's 15th largest producer of coffee, and its beans are known for their light, floral, and smooth flavors. The small country is also home to cacao trees, whose pods are harvested for artisanal chocolates. Both Costa Rican coffee and chocolate can be discovered at North Fields Coffee, a charming family-run farm in La Fortuna. Here, the farm conducts daily tours of the coffee plantation to showcase the entire process from bean to cup.

North Fields Coffee is located a three-hour drive north of Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose, which is Costa Rica's largest airport. La Fortuna is one of the best destinations to visit in Costa Rica, with easy access to the must-see Arenal Volcano National Park and the 230-foot La Fortuna Waterfall. The region is also known for its hot springs, and there are many thermal resorts and lodges where you can stay, such as Tabacón Thermal Resort. Costa Rica is beautiful year-round, though the rainy season runs from May to November. However, the rains can be intermittent, and the summer is often less crowded and more affordable than the busy winter and spring months.

