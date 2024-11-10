Hidden In The Hills Of New Zealand Is The Ultimate Lord Of The Rings Experience
New Zealand is a fantastic destination for nature lovers, wine enthusiasts, and, of course, travelers who want to celebrate their love of "The Lord of the Rings' with a customized trip. The country certainly knows how to celebrate its Hollywood legacy (Air New Zealand even created a Hobbit-themed safety video), and visitors from all over the world have been flocking to New Zealand for the chance to feel like they're wandering through the Shire with Frodo and Gandalf. But aside from simply visiting the different film sets across the country, you can also immerse yourself into the world of Middle Earth by joining the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience at the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata, which is about two hours south of Auckland.
The Hobbiton Movie Set is the actual stand-in for the Shire in the Peter Jackon-directed film saga, including the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movies. The set was left behind after filming had ended in 2009, and by 2012, guests could visit the 44 reconstructed Hobbit Holes and the Green Dragon Inn, a location from the J.R.R. Tolkien novels as well as the film adaptations. While you can certainly book a regular tour, die-hard fans would be amiss if they skipped out on the attraction's many themed experiences. One of the best things you can do in Hobbiton is join the Evening Banquet, a tour and "Lord of the Rings" style dinner that allows you to walk through the set at twilight. Don't worry; there won't be any Ringwraiths out to get you — just fun, firelight, and a delicious feast.
The Evening Banquet tour is the best way to experience the Hobbiton Movie Set
The Evening Banquet tour generally begins in the evening, when a tour bus will take you on a 10-minute ride to the film set. From there, two guides will lead you around the 12-acre set while telling stories about the saga and offering you a chance to take many photos of the Hobbit houses. Guests will also get to enter the interior of one Hobbit Hole, so you can truly feel like Frodo discovering the One Ring from Gandalf. At the Green Dragon Inn, you'll enjoy a complimentary brew and dine on a two-course meal that any Hobbit would be delighted by. The menu includes plenty of meat and vegetarian courses, including more than one type of potato (for anyone wanting to reenact Samwise Gamgee's famous speech).
After the banquet, guests will be invited to explore the set using handheld lanterns. Just be sure to bring a good camera that can take pictures in low light. At the end of the tour, guests return to the attraction's headquarters, where you can drive back to Matamata (or another neighboring town) or take advantage of the set's service that will take you to Matamata's town center. Hobbiton also has a daytime Second Breakfast Tour that offers a similar experience but with a breakfast feast instead. The Evening Banquet tour costs NZD 230 (around $140) for adults (less for teenagers and children), but ticket prices are always subject to change. You can book the experience here. If you need more inspiration, be sure to check out our guide on how to spend 10 days in New Zealand.