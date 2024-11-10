Hidden In The Hills Of New Zealand Is The Ultimate Lord Of The Rings Experience

The Evening Banquet tour generally begins in the evening, when a tour bus will take you on a 10-minute ride to the film set. From there, two guides will lead you around the 12-acre set while telling stories about the saga and offering you a chance to take many photos of the Hobbit houses. Guests will also get to enter the interior of one Hobbit Hole, so you can truly feel like Frodo discovering the One Ring from Gandalf. At the Green Dragon Inn, you'll enjoy a complimentary brew and dine on a two-course meal that any Hobbit would be delighted by. The menu includes plenty of meat and vegetarian courses, including more than one type of potato (for anyone wanting to reenact Samwise Gamgee's famous speech).

After the banquet, guests will be invited to explore the set using handheld lanterns. Just be sure to bring a good camera that can take pictures in low light. At the end of the tour, guests return to the attraction's headquarters, where you can drive back to Matamata (or another neighboring town) or take advantage of the set's service that will take you to Matamata's town center. Hobbiton also has a daytime Second Breakfast Tour that offers a similar experience but with a breakfast feast instead. The Evening Banquet tour costs NZD 230 (around $140) for adults (less for teenagers and children), but ticket prices are always subject to change. You can book the experience here. If you need more inspiration, be sure to check out our guide on how to spend 10 days in New Zealand.

