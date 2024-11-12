The First Thing You Should Do After A Hike To Avoid Ticks

An exhilarating hike through the woods on a gorgeous summer afternoon can be the highlight of your week. Finding a little tick clicking to your skin trying to suck your blood? Not so much. Not only is it unsettling to find a little parasitic stowaway clamped onto you, ticks carry a number of diseases, like Lyme Disease, which they can spread to their human hosts.

Obviously, you don't want to let that keep you from enjoying the beautiful weather outdoors, so to find out the best strategies for staying healthy, Islands spoke to Distinguished Senior Scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: Richard Ostfeld. Ostfeld studies the ecology of infectious diseases, particularly those carried by ticks. He explained that you should search your body for ticks right away after your hike, even before you leave the trail.

"Before the hiker gets home or even into the car, they should do a careful tick check. This involves inspecting one's clothing systematically, looking for little, dark specks that might be moving slowly," Ostfeld explained. "Ticks usually 'quest' (seek an animal host) low to the ground, so our feet, ankles, and lower legs are the first places they latch on. But ticks often crawl upwards once they're on you, so they can easily make it all the way up to the head, given a few hours."

