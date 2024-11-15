South America's Only English-Speaking Country Is Also One Of Its Most Underrated

Guyana's highlights are hidden. Its colossal waterfalls thunder deep in the thick of the Amazon jungle. Its jaguars slink unseen between ceiba trees, subtly stalking unwitting prey. Six-foot caimans lurk just under the surface of the forest shrouded rivers. And its vibrant Caribbean culture is still unnoticed by the bulk of travelers in the outside world. The underrated country on South America's Caribbean coast is the only South American country with English as the official language. It attracts far fewer visitors than neighboring Brazil, but its wild interior deserves attention.

There are only two types of season in Guyana – the wet seasons, and the dry. Avoid traveling when rains are pelting the forests, the roads are washed to mud and many of the country's best attractions become inaccessible entirely. Travel between late August and early November to avoid the showers. Flights from the U.S. land at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, from which the capital of Georgetown is easily accessible although travelers should be cautious as Georgetown is considered one of the most dangerous Caribbean destinations.