Explore Sandstone Cliffs, Caves, And Pillars On This Stunning Midwest Lakeshore Hike

Imagine hiking alongside a lake so vast, it looks like the sea. This, along with incredible tawny cliffs and soaring rock formations, is what Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has in store for visitors. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is located on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan overlooking Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world. This incredible swath of coastline stretches 42 miles between the towns of Munising and Grand Marais, complete with marbled yellow and brown sandstone cliffs, rock archways, and turquoise waters that rival those of the Caribbean.

The park is easily appreciated year-round, featuring fiery red and yellow foliage in autumn and ice-covered cliffs in winter, and it shines during the highly anticipated Midwestern summer. There are suitable activities for every season, including exploring the weathered caves and sandstone archways by kayak, backcountry camping, ice fishing, or trekking the 100 miles of trail that wander throughout the park.

The most iconic of these treks is the Lakeshore Trail, which spans the park's coastline and comprises part of the 4,800-mile North Country Scenic Trail. This hike is typically completed over several days while camping and enjoying the scenic lakeside beauty, multicolored cliffs, and waterfalls.

