Explore Sandstone Cliffs, Caves, And Pillars On This Stunning Midwest Lakeshore Hike
Imagine hiking alongside a lake so vast, it looks like the sea. This, along with incredible tawny cliffs and soaring rock formations, is what Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has in store for visitors. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is located on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan overlooking Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world. This incredible swath of coastline stretches 42 miles between the towns of Munising and Grand Marais, complete with marbled yellow and brown sandstone cliffs, rock archways, and turquoise waters that rival those of the Caribbean.
The park is easily appreciated year-round, featuring fiery red and yellow foliage in autumn and ice-covered cliffs in winter, and it shines during the highly anticipated Midwestern summer. There are suitable activities for every season, including exploring the weathered caves and sandstone archways by kayak, backcountry camping, ice fishing, or trekking the 100 miles of trail that wander throughout the park.
The most iconic of these treks is the Lakeshore Trail, which spans the park's coastline and comprises part of the 4,800-mile North Country Scenic Trail. This hike is typically completed over several days while camping and enjoying the scenic lakeside beauty, multicolored cliffs, and waterfalls.
Shipwrecks, sand dunes, and marbled cliffs on the Lakeshore Trail
Your epic adventure begins near the eastern town of Grand Marais at the Grand Sable Visitor Center. The track runs behind the Grand Sable Dunes, rolling hills of golden sand sprinkled with local vegetation akin to Saugatuck Dunes State Park – an underrated state park that offers epic views of Lake Michigan. Once past the dunes, the trail hugs the lake, bringing trekkers to the Au Sable Light Station. Take a break to explore the property, touring the keeper's residence and climbing the 87-foot spiral staircase to the top of the lighthouse that was built in 1873 to cast light over Lake Superior's infamous "shipwreck coast." Since the park is as well known for its shipwrecks as its beautiful landscape, keep your eyes peeled for the remains of wreckages along the shoreline.
The eastern half of the trail is where the magic happens when you pass through the 15 miles of coastline populated by the park's namesake, Pictured Rocks. The cliffs are named for the streaks of red, black, white, and brown caused by mineral seepage that marbles the golden sandstone. Along this fabled stretch of shoreline, hikers can look forward to highlights like Spray Falls, a 70-foot cascade emptying directly into Lake Superior with the 1856 shipwreck "Superior" underneath. Not far away is Chapel Rock, a set of interconnected rock pillars that form a stunning natural sculpture crowned by a 250-year-old white pine. The trail culminates in Munising, where you'll pass by the beautiful Munising Falls, a 50-foot waterfall adorned with ferns and wildflowers in summer.
Permits and camping on the Lakeshore Trail
The best time to hike the picturesque coastline of the Lakeshore Trail is during the shoulder seasons, from September to October or April to May. This generally guarantees that the weather will be suitable for backcountry camping at one of the shore's many campgrounds and avoids peak stable fly season. These pesky buggers terrorize the shores of Lake Superior in the summer. Their painful bites are typically undeterred by bug spray, so even this trick to banish bugs from your campsite is unlikely to work on them.
Permits are required for overnight visits and backcountry camping in Pictured Rocks, so be sure to reserve one before heading out. There are 14 campsites along the trail at two- to three-mile intervals, and hikers must indicate where they'll be staying each night of the trek when applying for the permit. Sites can accommodate singles or groups, but make sure to follow these safety tips if you're planning to hike solo. The sites are primitive, but what they lack in amenities, they make up for in their views overlooking the glittering shores of Lake Superior.