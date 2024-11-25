New Jersey's Most Mysterious Region Is A Wooded Beauty To Explore Abandoned Towns, Swim, And Hike

The New Jersey Pine Barrens has an intriguing past and more than its fair share of myths and legends. Fire plays a starring role in the region's history, as regular forest fires were integral to the creation and preservation of its unique ecosystem before human habitation and still today. Charcoal burning was a major industry in the 18th and 19th centuries, along with bog iron mining, lumber, and glassmaking, all of which eventually collapsed or moved elsewhere, leaving ghost towns and industrial ruins among the pines.

The bewitching combination of ethereal pine woods and remnants of the past make it easy to understand why the New Jersey Pine Barrens are full of spooky stories. The most famous legend is that of the Jersey Devil, a creature supposedly born the 13th child of a local woman in the 18th century, who was cursed to roam the Barrens after attacking its mother and nurses. The Pine Barrens is also said to be the home of a variety of phantoms, including Captain Kidd, the Black Doctor, and the Golden-Haired Girl.

One of the main attractions of the Pine Barrens is the gorgeous Blue Hole. This clear blue lake in the middle of the forest stands out from other ponds and swimming holes in the region that tend to be muddy brown. Although swimming is not technically permitted, the Blue Hole is a popular spot, especially during the summer. According to legend, the Blue Hole is bottomless and remains ice-cold year-round regardless of the weather.

