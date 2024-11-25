Bluetti's Black Friday Deals Will Help Power Up Your Next Adventure
The world keeps on evolving but one thing remains true: power, energetically speaking, is everything. Without it, connections are lost, and journeys can become arduous. Enter BLUETTI. The sustainable brand offers Portable Power Stations that can charge everything from a drone to a refrigerator and beyond. If you want to get yourself or the techie person in your life this amazing product for an equally amazing price, there's good news. From now through Dec. 3, BLUETTI is offering Black Friday deals on their Portable Power Stations, and Islands readers will save an extra 5% on all products on BLUETTI's website with code: ISLANDS01. Needless to say, this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.
If you're an outdoor enthusiast or adventurer you know how significant it is to have your phone, cameras, and everything else you need for exploring to be charged and ready to use. But why BLUETTI? In addition to their compact size, BLUETTI's products can be charged in more ways than one, including using solar panels (convenient if you're in a secluded or isolated spot), a car outlet, and more. Whether you're on or off the grid, BLUETTI's products do the hard work, freeing you to camp, play, hike, road trip, cook, or do whatever it is that your heart desires without fear of losing power in the great outdoors.
BLUETTI's Black Friday deals are for a limited time only. Don't hesitate and visit their website through Dec. 3 to save up to $3,000 on a portable power station for your next big adventure! Need help choosing the right product for you? Of course, BLUETTI has several Portable Power Stations to choose from but there are a few Black Friday standouts. Power and savings: Who doesn't love the sound of that?
BLUETTI offers Portable Power Stations for under $1k
A BLUETTI Portable Power Station will make your next outdoor escapade a breeze and allow you to charge all of your devices or gadgets whenever and wherever. If you don't want to break the bank, no problem. With BLUETTI's Black Friday deals, you won't have to. The BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station is typically $1,999 but is on sale for $999. The BLUETTI AC200L features a 2400W output and has a capacity of 8192Wh. At under 63 pounds, it's ideal for RVs and camping. It can power your laptop, an electric grill, and even charge your RV battery, amongst other things. It's also solar-panel friendly and has an RV port.
That said, you can expect this item to last for 10 years and over 3,000 charges. It will also take only under three hours to charge. However, its function goes beyond this. If there's a power outage at home, the BLUETTI AC200L can ensure you have a source of light and that your phone and more, stay charged. If you're looking for a product that's even more affordable, there's the BLUETTI AC180 Solar Portable Power Station. You can purchase it for $479 rather than its usual price of $569, thanks to BLUETTI's Black Friday deals.
With a capacity of 1152Wh, this may be a smaller model but it's still powerful. In fact, it will only take an hour to charge. Like the BLUETTI AC200L, the BLUETTI AC180 can be used anywhere. It has 11 outlets and can charge a car fridge, an electric oven, and more. It's cutting-edge and with its ECO mode feature, you can rest assured that it's also green. The BLUETTI AC200L and the BLUETTI AC180 come with a solar, car, and AC charging cable. In addition, the BLUETTI AC200L features a DC input cable. Note that there is a secret to packing all of your chargers with no tangles. Likewise, the BLUETTI AC200L and BLUETTI AC180 are compatible with the BLUETTI app, which show users the charge levels of their Portable Power Station, and more.
Get BLUETTI's latest Portable Power Station for less
The BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station is a force to be reckoned with. Released in November 2024, it has a price tag of $1,999 and comes with an AC and solar charging cable. However, you can get this product for only $1,099 as a BLUETTI Black Friday deal. Notably, the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 weighs under 54 pounds and can charge up to nine devices at one time. It has a 17 year life span and features a 2,073.6Wh capacity. It also has a 2,600W output and can be charged in a little over an hour. You can use the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 to power a drone, slow cooker, a projector, and so much more. In short, if you're someone who spends a considerable amount of time outdoors, this is the portable power station for you.
Keep in mind that BLUETTI offers free shipping and a five year warranty on their Portable Power Stations. On that note, if you're considering a BLUETTI Portable Power Station, the BLUETTI Charger 1, also on sale for Black Friday, is a must. This gadget allows users to charge their BLUETTI Portable Power Station of their choice efficiently and rapidly using their vehicle's battery in lieu of their vehicle's outlet. The BLUETTI Charger 1, which has a two-year warranty, retails for $399 but is only $199.
It goes without saying that BLUETTI makes it easier to immerse yourself in nature while maintaining power, so don't miss out on this rare opportunity to shop their Black Friday deals online through Dec. 3. Remember: Islands readers will save an extra 5% on all products on BLUETTI's website with code: ISLANDS01.