Business Class Vs. First Class: What Are The Main Differences?
When many people think of first class, they think of champagne flutes and plated steak dinners served with white linen in the air — the ultimate pinnacle of luxury travel. First class is generally the most exclusive option, with perks beyond most travelers' reach. However, asking flight attendants for a seat upgrade never works, so the best way to nab a first-class seat (besides paying a small fortune) is to use loyalty points by joining a rewards program or using co-branded credit cards.
But is first class even worth it? There has been a rise in business-class cabins, originally designed to provide the utmost comfort and privacy to business travelers. They often offer spacious angled seats that lie flat, elevated meal service, priority check-in, and lounge access before the flight. It sounds more comfortable than economy class, but can we shake the nostalgic glamor that first-class travel provides?
Choosing between business and first class is usually more pertinent when traveling long distances or internationally. But when making your choice, it is vital to understand that airlines use different vocabulary to describe their top-tier offerings. Many airlines use "first class" to refer to the highest cabin available on domestic flights but refer to the highest tier as "business class" for international flights. Many non-U.S. airlines regard "first class" as their top-of-the-line option, particularly on long-haul international flights. So, before booking, check the airline's definition of its offerings so you know what to expect.
The perks of each class
Assuming that first class is the top-tier and business class is the one directly below it, both options offer priority check-in and lounge access. Depending on the airline and airport, the lounge experience can differ greatly. Business-class lounges typically offer buffet-style food, a bar, and comfortable workplaces with speedy Wi-Fi. On the other hand, the first class may offer an elevated experience with spa treatments, comfortable sleeping spaces, and private transportation to the plane.
The most pronounced differences between the two classes are the in-flight seating and service. The seating in business class is more spacious than in economy class and offers reclining chairs that can lie flat. However, in first class, passengers are afforded personal cubicles or suites that may have separate sleeping areas or showers. On large planes, it's common to find roughly 50 seats in business class and 10 in first class. So, while the service in business class is efficient, you can expect individual attention in first class that caters to your needs.
The food in business class can often be considered at the restaurant level, but in first class, meals are gourmet and sometimes created by Michelin-starred chefs. Even the drinks in the first-class cabin are premium, so you may be sipping wine and spirits that can retail for hundreds of dollars. Regarding amenities, there isn't usually a huge difference between the two classes, and it's typical to receive branded skin care products and slippers in both. However, the airline's first class might take it up a notch and provide pajamas and noise-canceling headphones.
How to choose between business class and first class
There is a hefty price difference between the first and business classes on a plane, but is the upgrade worth it? Remember that there are significant variations between domestic first class and international first class. Domestic first-class offerings are not as expensive or luxurious as international first-class cabins but are similar to most international business-class seats. They offer spacious and private seating, gourmet menus, priority check-in, and pre-flight lounge access. Another consideration is that many popular airlines are ditching their first-class cabins in favor of business class, so you will need to double-check if a first-class cabin is even available for your airline and destination.
Overall, the differences between the two classes are less obvious than the differences between the economy class and the upgraded cabins. However, if you fly first class, you can expect greater privacy, top-notch comfort, more decadent meals, and incredibly personalized service on the ground and in the air. Therefore, it might be worth considering, especially for a long-haul international flight. In addition to saving up enough loyalty points for an upgrade, there are hacks to help you save money on first-class seats when booking.