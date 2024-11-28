This Less-Traveled Caribbean Island Is Everything A Snorkeler Could Dream Of
What's the first thing that comes to mind when you picture a Caribbean island? Sands whiter than artic snow? Turquoise seas clear as cellophane? Tropical fish swilling around your ankles as soon as you step out? There are plenty of scattered stretches of sand among the Caribbean's remotest islands that fit the bill, and Anegada is one of the best. A British Virgin Isle firmly afar from the worn tourist trail, the idyllic island sits on the banks of the Horseshoe Reef, which is the fourth largest on earth and one of the top snorkeling spots in the Caribbean.
Given its remote destination, the tranquil isle doesn't come with the resort-oriented infrastructure of many of the Virgin Islands. There are no banks or ATMs on the island, so ensure you bring cash with you from a neighboring isle. There are also no dive shops on site. Rent equipment in Tortola before catching the ferry, which runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It takes roughly 75 minutes and costs $55 for a roundtrip.
Explore underwater off the shore of Anegada
Just a short stretch off the shore of Anegada, travelers will find themselves submerged amid sweeping reefs, curious underwater caves, carved tunnels, and the vestiges of ships that underestimated the vast coral sea beneath. Strap on a snorkel or organize a scuba diving expedition to explore the underwater world lying off the coast. Loblolly Beach is the best launch point for snorkeling straight off the sand, offering direct access to the vast coral formations of Horseshoe Reef. Brush up on your tips for snorkeling safely, like choosing the proper equipment, and embark from the serene shore.
Expect to spot swooping stingrays and resplendent parrotfish, soaring turtles, and gentle nurse sharks. Giant barracudas, bonefish, and groupers are also easy to spot, while small schools of tropical fish gather around underwater explorers. Enjoy a peaceful roam above the colorful coral heads, or choose the more intrepid option and scuba dive into the remnants of the Parmatta. A ship sunk by the treacherous reef on its maiden voyage in 1853, the wreck is now a popular spot for resting turtles.
What to do on land in Anegada
Unlike Sandy Cay and other uninhabited British Virgin Islands, there are some 300 people living on Anegada. Given that it's the second largest of all the British Virgin Islands, this is still a pretty tiny population. Nonetheless, it means an increase in infrastructure available on the island. There are a number of luxury hotels sprawled along the shoreline — experience palm-thatched luxury glamping and poolside seafood snacks at Anegada Beach Club, or overlook the waves from the beach-front villas of Big Bamboo Cottages.
There are a number of restaurants on the island, primarily serving up fishy dishes with Caribbean flavors. Dedicated foodies should plan to visit in November. The Anegada Lobster Festival is in full swing at the end of the month, playing host to delectable dishes, as well as live music and local art displays.
Dubbed the "drowned island," the low-rising Anegada is rarely thought of as a prime hiking destination. But if you're looking for a break from the waves, take to the trail winding up to the island's highest point. More of a slow-paced walk than a hike, given the highest point on the Anegada is tantamount to its neighbors' tallest palm trees, the relaxing Pomato Point to Cow Wreck Beach trail ends at a beachfront cocktail bar. Traversing the island is easy if you rent a scooter or a jeep, or alternatively you can whiz around the coast on a water taxi.