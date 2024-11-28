This Less-Traveled Caribbean Island Is Everything A Snorkeler Could Dream Of

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you picture a Caribbean island? Sands whiter than artic snow? Turquoise seas clear as cellophane? Tropical fish swilling around your ankles as soon as you step out? There are plenty of scattered stretches of sand among the Caribbean's remotest islands that fit the bill, and Anegada is one of the best. A British Virgin Isle firmly afar from the worn tourist trail, the idyllic island sits on the banks of the Horseshoe Reef, which is the fourth largest on earth and one of the top snorkeling spots in the Caribbean.

Given its remote destination, the tranquil isle doesn't come with the resort-oriented infrastructure of many of the Virgin Islands. There are no banks or ATMs on the island, so ensure you bring cash with you from a neighboring isle. There are also no dive shops on site. Rent equipment in Tortola before catching the ferry, which runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It takes roughly 75 minutes and costs $55 for a roundtrip.