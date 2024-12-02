Florida Is Home To The Only Underwater Cemetery In The World And It's Completely Free To Visit

Only three miles from Florida's balmy Miami Beach and deep below the blue waves is Neptune Memorial Reef. This place might look like the ruins of an ancient underwater city on the ocean floor, but in reality, it serves two vital functions: It's a thriving ecosystem for underwater life and a final resting place for the dead. This place stretches over 16 acres and may one day be the largest man-made reef in the world, supporting the sea creatures that live in these waters. Colorful fish swim between sculptures of seashells, mermaids, and manatees inscribed with memorial messages honoring those who have had their ashes incorporated into this unique place.

If having a cemetery on the seafloor seems unusual, that's because it is. In fact, for now, it's the only one of its kind. If you want to visit it for yourself, whether to pay tribute to those who have been laid to rest there, to see the fish that have taken up residence in the artificial reef, or just to explore a truly one of a kind location, you can get on your scuba gear and pay it a visit anytime, for free.