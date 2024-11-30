Stunning Rock Vistas And Dolphin Sightings Make These Underrated Islands A Treat To Behold

Determined to experience the destination of a lifetime but don't fancy splashing out an eye-watering chunk of your savings on visiting the Galápagos Islands? Well then, welcome to the Ballestas Islands, aka "the poor man's Galápagos." Jutting out from rough Pacific waters off the Peruvian coast, jagged black rocks play host to hundreds of flopping sea lions and hosts of rare flocking seabirds. Set out on a boat tour from the shore to see the best of the Galápagos' wildlife without the hefty price tag or the cruise ship crowds.

The Ballestas Islands are a small scattering of craggy, uninhabited islands found 15 miles off shore. The most convenient jump off point, where you'll find plenty of Pacific bound tours, is the town of Paracas. A short drive from the hard liquor sipping desert town of Pisco, where you should stop off to join a raucous pisco tasting tour, Paracas is a quiet beach 150 miles south of the capital, Lima. Buses run regularly from Lima, or day tours and car hires are easily found in the city.