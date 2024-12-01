The Reason So Many Cruise Lines Are Headed To The Mediterranean In The Winter

One of the most popular destinations to visit in the summer is the Mediterranean. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, the region is often crowded. The Mediterranean is a haven for tourists during the hot months, offering beautifully blue water and warm, soft sands. However, if you're looking to avoid the crowds, summer isn't the only time you can visit. In fact, many cruises are beginning to offer a way to travel to Mediterranean countries in the winter.

In contrast to summer, winter is considered offseason for Mediterranean cruises. Traveling during the cold-weather months offers many of the same sights but with far fewer tourists. Because it isn't the peak travel season, some people feel that visiting around this time of the year offers a more authentic experience, and as a result, they prefer traveling in the winter.

While fewer tourist crowds and a more local vibe are both good reasons for choosing a winter cruise on the Mediterranean, there is one other way a cold-weather voyage trumps summertime sea adventures, and that's the price. Traveling on a ship in the offseason can cut costs nearly in half. For example, on the Viking cruise line, a summer trip through the Mediterranean can cost over $5,000, but in the winter, one with the same stops and duration is just under $3,000. In addition to Viking, Celebrity, Costa, MSC, Princess, and Windstar Cruises all offer offseason trips to the Mediterranean, typically with lower fares. And, if you find the best time to book your cruise, you may be able to save even more. It's no wonder that, according to Cruise Lines International Association, the number of people choosing to visit the Mediterranean during the winter increased by 23% between 2019 and 2023.