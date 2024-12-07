The Glorious Stretch Of Powdery Caribbean Sand Consistently Called A World-Best Beach
The largest of the three Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman is nestled among Caribbean gems like Cancun, Havana, and Montego Bay. What makes it such a special destination, even compared to its more popular neighbors, is that it is home to Seven Mile Beach, not only regarded as one of the best beaches in the Cayman Islands, but also consistently named one of the world's best stretches of glorious blue sea and powdery, white sand. Over 4,000 reviewers on Tripadvisor concur, earning it a Traveler's Choice award and a ranking of 5th best beach in the Caribbean.
The shore is just an 11-minute drive from Owen Roberts International Airport, and an even shorter journey by car, taxi, or shuttle from Georgetown. It's heavily dotted with high-income properties, rentals, and some of the most stunning bungalows on the island, but there are also more budget-friendly stays. Regardless of where vacationers to the Caymans lodge, they are welcome along this insanely long corridor of beachy heaven. As you amble along the shoreline at your leisure, you'll have access to a swathe of resort restaurants and beach bars; however, if you're not staying on this beach, cabanas on the section known as Public Beach can be grabbed for a fee. A day of sunning will be a breeze, with the sound of the calm waves gently lapping at the sand, and the view of the glittering turquoise water.
Explore the marine life of Seven Mile Beach
If gazing at the sea from the shore isn't enough, a beautiful world beckons from beneath the waves. Seven Mile Beach provides a jump-off point for some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean, where you can explore shipwrecks, see vibrantly colored fish, and encounter unique sea creatures like stingrays at the popular Stingray City. Surprisingly, these sting rays are gentle so don't be alarmed if they cozy up to you. Sea turtles can be seen at Cayman Turtle Center, where you can carefully hold young sea turtles and even have a chance to see them released into nature. Additionally, starfish laze in and near the shallow waters of Starfish Point, and the Blue Iguana Conservation offers rare glimpses of the blue-tinted endangered animal.
For more thrill-seeking water adventures, parasailing, kayaking, and jet ski rides also await. Storms on the Cayman Islands can occur from June through November, while December through February is the least rainy season, so water excursions may be best left until then.
Where to eat and what to do near Seven Mile Beach
When the water adventures are all done, come to shore for dining and drinks. On her blog Island Epicurean, native Caymanian Chelsea Tennant shares her local expertise on where to find international cuisines like Peruvian, Mediterranean,and Japanese , and prices can be surprisingly reasonable. On Taikun's menu at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, for example, two pieces of fresh sashimi or nigiri will only cost you CI$10–14. (Cayman Island dollars and USD are very close at about CI$1 to USD$1.20.) Alternatively, vegans will be happy with the plant-based options at an establishment like Islands Naturals Cafe, voted Best Veggie/Vegan restaurant in Best of Cayman Islands Awards. American dishes are also never far away, as many locals recommend Seven Mile Burger for the best hamburger on the island.
If you want to mix in a bit of partying after your meal, local beach bars offer happy hours and wine specials, while nearby Camana Bay offers a family-friendly, open-air dining and nightlife experience. The local music scene comes alive to the sounds of jazz and cabaret, and you can even dance barefoot on the beach to the Caribbean tunes of calypso, reggae, and soca.