The Thatched Roofs At This Restored Historic Hawaiian Resort Are Made Of Recycled Plastic

Hawaii's Big Island, the biggest isle of the Hawaiian archipelago, entices travelers with its many exciting Big Island activities, dramatic landscapes, fascinating history, and luxurious retreats, such as Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort on Kahuwai Bay. On the island's western coast, the land fronting scenic Kahuwai Bay was once a bustling fishing village of Polynesian settlers for centuries until it was deserted by the mid-20th century. Rediscovered by a couple in the 1960s, the abandoned village was transformed into the Kona Village Resort, which became adored for its remote vibe and no-phone policy. Kona Village was an iconic institution for couples and families alike for decades until a tsunami destroyed the property in 2011. The Rosewood Hotel group fully rebuilt and renovated the resort, which reopened as the new Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort in 2023. Today the sprawling 81-acre grounds house 150 private and rustic-chic hales, traditional Hawaiian bungalows capped by recycled plastic thatched roofs. The new design of the resort was masterminded to blend into the striking natural landscape and reflect the original Kona Village ethos with sustainability at the forefront.

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort is located on the west coast of the Big Island, about a 15-minute drive north of Kona International Airport. Kona's unique location ensures that temperatures are warm year-round, hovering between 78 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit. The ocean is generally calmer for swimming and snorkeling during the summer months, while the winter brings larger swells that attract surfers.