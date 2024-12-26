The Best Airport In America For Winter Travel Is A Gateway To A Tropical Paradise

Winter might be the best time to visit Honolulu. Summers can be oppressively hot, but winters are surprisingly comfortable. Depending on where you come from, it might not feel like winter at all. Between December and April, the average high is 81 degrees Fahrenheit. The coldest month is January, but even then, the average low is still 67 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the biggest weather threats in Hawaii is hurricanes. But since hurricane season is June through November, you should be in the clear in winter (quite literally).

With such idyllic weather, Honolulu is the perfect place for snowbirds. For those who love the great outdoors, there are plenty of opportunities to bask in the sunshine, from hiking the famous Diamond Head trail to surfing the city's beaches. Plus, the beaches are rumored to be less crowded this time of year. And you won't miss out on colorful scenery either, since tropical flowers bloom year-round.

Honolulu has its own special seasonal charm, and despite the warm weather, people still celebrate that holiday spirit. The Honolulu City Lights festival runs through December, when you can see the giant tree light up nightly. Meanwhile, if you make it to Oahu's North Shore, you can visit some local Christmas markets. But what truly makes this time of year special is that it is peak whale watching season. So if you're an animal lover, head to the eastern shores of Oahu to see these beautiful creatures up close.