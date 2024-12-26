The Best Airport In America For Winter Travel Is A Gateway To A Tropical Paradise
Are you hoping to escape the cold this winter? We know exactly where to fly into. There's a particular airport known for its reliability, and what's even better is it's the perfect jumping-off point for several warm-weather destinations.
The airport in question? Honolulu International Airport. While many American hubs grind to a halt during winter storms, Honolulu's airport runs smoothly. CNN reports that according to Hopper Research analysis, 14% of Honoulu's winter flights experience delays, compared to Chicago O'Hare's whopping 42%. As such, you can trust that your tropical getaway won't be derailed by seasonal storms.
Winter may also be the ideal time to visit Honolulu. As the capital and largest city of Hawaii, Honolulu is bursting with warm-weather activities and winter festivals. Plus, the city is perfectly positioned to island-hop. Whether it's your final destination or a base to travel the Hawaiian Islands, let's explore why you should visit Honolulu this winter.
Why visit Honolulu in winter?
Winter might be the best time to visit Honolulu. Summers can be oppressively hot, but winters are surprisingly comfortable. Depending on where you come from, it might not feel like winter at all. Between December and April, the average high is 81 degrees Fahrenheit. The coldest month is January, but even then, the average low is still 67 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the biggest weather threats in Hawaii is hurricanes. But since hurricane season is June through November, you should be in the clear in winter (quite literally).
With such idyllic weather, Honolulu is the perfect place for snowbirds. For those who love the great outdoors, there are plenty of opportunities to bask in the sunshine, from hiking the famous Diamond Head trail to surfing the city's beaches. Plus, the beaches are rumored to be less crowded this time of year. And you won't miss out on colorful scenery either, since tropical flowers bloom year-round.
Honolulu has its own special seasonal charm, and despite the warm weather, people still celebrate that holiday spirit. The Honolulu City Lights festival runs through December, when you can see the giant tree light up nightly. Meanwhile, if you make it to Oahu's North Shore, you can visit some local Christmas markets. But what truly makes this time of year special is that it is peak whale watching season. So if you're an animal lover, head to the eastern shores of Oahu to see these beautiful creatures up close.
Don't forget to explore other islands after Oahu
Most flights from the mainland land at Honolulu International Airport. This gives you the perfect opportunity to catch your breath before exploring other Hawaiian islands. Each island has its own distinct personality, with varying landscapes and different cultures. So after overcoming jetlag in Waikiki, head to other destinations — just make sure to skip Hawaii's biggest tourist traps!
There are many fun things to do on Hawaii's Big Island and the area offers dramatically diverse scenery. Visit the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see lava fields, rainforests, and coastlines all in one place. Do you prefer a coffee on the beach? Head to the Kona Coast for its famous beans and pristine beaches. But if lush settings and stunning waterfalls are more your thing, you'll want to check out eastern Hilo.
Kauai lives up to its nickname as the Garden Isle and the wild scenery feels straight out of a postcard. Here, you can splurge on a helicopter ride over the Na Pali Coast's sea cliffs or Waimea Canyon (aka the Grand Canyon of the Pacific). Meanwhile, Maui is known as the Valley Isle because it's two separate volcanoes, linked by a valley in between. And on this island, you'll find a plethora of gorgeous golden beaches and luxurious resorts.