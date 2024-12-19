One Of The World's Most Iconic Travel Destinations Becomes Very Affordable If You Avoid Its Capital City

There are a lot of reasons to visit Japan: delicious food, rich culture, bustling nightlife, beautiful nature, fascinating art and history, and the list goes on. But Japan can also be extremely expensive. The average cost of a trip to Japan can easily be between $2,000 to $3,000 for two people (based on a 10-day trip), even if you're being very budget-conscious. However, costs can vary greatly based on a lot of factors — particularly on where you go.

One of the reasons you can make Japan work for your budget comes down to the local cost of living. Higher tourism often means higher rent for locals. Yet even though Japan is a popular destination, average rent across the country, particularly in rural areas and cities outside of the Tokyo area, is about half of what it is in the United States (via Yahoo Finance). By going to a place where the cost of living is especially low, you're more likely to find that accommodations and essentials like food are more affordable since prices are not being inflated for tourists. Plus, you'll find fewer crowds when you go off the beaten path. So, while the capital city of Tokyo is considered one of the most expensive cities in the world to visit, you can travel to more budget-friendly destinations in Japan for a lot less.

As for transportation, many travelers opt for a Japan Rail Pass, which allows them to board different types of trains, including Shinkansen (high-speed bullet trains), for a one-time fee that can last between one and three weeks. The cost for this unlimited pass is between $460 to $920 for one adult, depending on duration. This makes it easier to travel to a lot of places while you're in the country, including some places with fewer crowds and expenses. But where should you go if not Tokyo?