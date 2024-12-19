One Of The World's Most Iconic Travel Destinations Becomes Very Affordable If You Avoid Its Capital City
There are a lot of reasons to visit Japan: delicious food, rich culture, bustling nightlife, beautiful nature, fascinating art and history, and the list goes on. But Japan can also be extremely expensive. The average cost of a trip to Japan can easily be between $2,000 to $3,000 for two people (based on a 10-day trip), even if you're being very budget-conscious. However, costs can vary greatly based on a lot of factors — particularly on where you go.
One of the reasons you can make Japan work for your budget comes down to the local cost of living. Higher tourism often means higher rent for locals. Yet even though Japan is a popular destination, average rent across the country, particularly in rural areas and cities outside of the Tokyo area, is about half of what it is in the United States (via Yahoo Finance). By going to a place where the cost of living is especially low, you're more likely to find that accommodations and essentials like food are more affordable since prices are not being inflated for tourists. Plus, you'll find fewer crowds when you go off the beaten path. So, while the capital city of Tokyo is considered one of the most expensive cities in the world to visit, you can travel to more budget-friendly destinations in Japan for a lot less.
As for transportation, many travelers opt for a Japan Rail Pass, which allows them to board different types of trains, including Shinkansen (high-speed bullet trains), for a one-time fee that can last between one and three weeks. The cost for this unlimited pass is between $460 to $920 for one adult, depending on duration. This makes it easier to travel to a lot of places while you're in the country, including some places with fewer crowds and expenses. But where should you go if not Tokyo?
More affordable destinations in Japan outside of Tokyo
Luckily, you can experience the best of Japan very easily outside the capital city. Firstly, if you really want to avoid the crowds of Tokyo, consider going to the culture-rich city of Nara instead. This beautiful destination is located close to Kyoto, which is also a major destination city (and therefore can be majorly expensive). But that also means that getting to Nara from either Tokyo or Kyoto is incredibly easy. A Shinkansen from Tokyo to Kyoto only takes about two hours and 15 minutes, and then you can continue your journey to Nara in only 45 minutes. Once you're there, you can enjoy the quiet city — in fact, it's so tranquil and beautiful that you'll even see wild deer roaming around. It is also famous for its Buddhist temple, Todai-ji, which is home to one of the world's largest bronze Buddha statues. Plus, food and accommodation are very budget-friendly since it's a place that sees fewer tourists than Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.
If you want to stay closer to Tokyo (and enjoy the great outdoors), consider taking a trip to Chiba, which is less than an hour away by train from central Tokyo and only costs a few dollars to reach from the capital. Chiba is situated on the eastern coast of Japan, so it's perfect for beachgoers, surfers, and nature enthusiasts, as it also has plenty of places to go hiking and enjoy the scenery. However, getting much farther away from Tokyo usually means your yen will stretch more since cities like Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Sapporo, and the islands of Okinawa are often named as cheaper places to visit and offer a lot in terms of sights and culture.
How to still see Tokyo on a budget
There are a lot of ways to still explore Tokyo on a budget — you just need to know where to look. One of the biggest travel expenses is airfare, and while Japan is a popular destination any time of the year, you're more likely to catch a deal in mid-winter (around January or February). This is also the coldest time of the year in Tokyo, but luckily, it's relatively mild when compared to New York City at the same time. The second biggest expense is typically accommodations, but you can find a lot of amazing rates by staying in a no-frills guesthouse, business hotel, or capsule hotel, which can cost as little as $30 per night (depending on the exchange rate). Note that some of these hotels may not have private bathrooms, so you might need to share facilities with the rest of your floor. Still, the sacrifice could be worth it to save you the extra cash, and some places may also offer perks, such as a complimentary breakfast.
If you're on a budget, also consider how you'd like to spend your time. You may be surprised at how little it costs to eat and walk around once you're in Japan. Although the bigger shopping districts are certainly exciting, you might be able to find cheaper (and more authentic) souvenirs by shopping in less touristy districts or at local markets. Food can also be very inexpensive if you go to local izakayas (pubs), establishments selling local cuisine, street markets, and even convenience stores. And, of course, consider a shorter stint in Tokyo and then move on to more economical cities for the rest of your stay. If you're planning a trip to Japan and still want to visit the capital, check out our guide on the best things to do in Tokyo.