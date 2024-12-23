Flight Attendants Swear By This Packing Swap To Stop Your Liquids From Leaking
If you love beauty products, you've probably tried everything to take them with you on vacation. You can save space while packing by putting deodorant into a chapstick container or try the clever cotton pad trick that lets you zip through TSA with your beauty products. Then there's the 3-1-1 TSA rule that only allows 3.4 ounces of any liquid or gel in your carry-on bag, which has frustrated travelers since it was introduced almost two decades ago. These rules have also prompted travel companies and entrepreneurs to create bottles and products that fit the liquids we need. In the past couple of years, a product has appeared with endorsements from flight attendants and travel influencers on TikTok: Cadence Capsules.
These travel accessories are octagonal jars that come in several sizes. The small container holds 0.56 ounces (for serums or skincare products), the medium is 1.32 ounces (for pills and cleansers), and the large is 2.75 ounces (for body and hair products). There is also an extender to increase the size of any container and blank tiles for labels; otherwise, you can pick pre-written labels. The capsules are magnetized, so they stay together, stack, and lock shut, preventing leakage. The most popular set, which includes five medium containers, two small, and an extender, is around $200 at the time of this writing.
What to know about Cadence Capsules
You can buy individual Cadence Capsules or get a pre-created pack. The company also sells plastic cases to hold them, which can attach to each other by magnets if you get more than one. This woman-owned company went through 207 prototypes to get things right. The recycled plastic containers have an industrial-strength seal and double walls to keep them from leaking. Plus, the colors are lovely and fun to mix and match. Aside from looking cool, there are a number of great reviews for this product. Flight attendant Stella Connolly reviewed them on her YouTube channel, saying, "I honestly was just so impressed with these, I had to get more."
Really, this all comes down to price. If you travel all the time, really love the aesthetic, or need to pack just one carry-on for a week-long vacation, these might be exactly what you're looking for. However, if the price is a barrier for you, there are alternatives. You may prefer the affordable, highly rated Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries that are squeezable and BPA-free.