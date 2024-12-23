Flight Attendants Swear By This Packing Swap To Stop Your Liquids From Leaking

If you love beauty products, you've probably tried everything to take them with you on vacation. You can save space while packing by putting deodorant into a chapstick container or try the clever cotton pad trick that lets you zip through TSA with your beauty products. Then there's the 3-1-1 TSA rule that only allows 3.4 ounces of any liquid or gel in your carry-on bag, which has frustrated travelers since it was introduced almost two decades ago. These rules have also prompted travel companies and entrepreneurs to create bottles and products that fit the liquids we need. In the past couple of years, a product has appeared with endorsements from flight attendants and travel influencers on TikTok: Cadence Capsules.

These travel accessories are octagonal jars that come in several sizes. The small container holds 0.56 ounces (for serums or skincare products), the medium is 1.32 ounces (for pills and cleansers), and the large is 2.75 ounces (for body and hair products). There is also an extender to increase the size of any container and blank tiles for labels; otherwise, you can pick pre-written labels. The capsules are magnetized, so they stay together, stack, and lock shut, preventing leakage. The most popular set, which includes five medium containers, two small, and an extender, is around $200 at the time of this writing.