One Of America's 'Most Beautiful Waterfalls' Is A Kansas Attraction Near A Lake With Free Campsites

When you imagine a beautiful waterfall, you most likely conjure up the image of Niagara Falls, which is known for its immense height and the awesome power of the water as it strikes the river below. The enormous Niagara Falls has enchanted travelers for centuries. However, height isn't everything. Cowley County Waterfall is considered one of the most beautiful in the country by Yahoo Travel, despite its short stature of 25 feet. It's part of Cowley State Fishing Lake in Dexter, Kansas, on U.S. Hwy 166, just 13 miles east of Arkansas City.

This unique fishing, hunting, and camping destination is the perfect family adventure. Barely known even by locals back in the 2000s, the waterfall, like the unusual rock formations of Kansas' Mushroom Rock State Park, has since become an under-the-radar tourist attraction, a perfect supplementary excursion for visitors who are in the area to enjoy nature and wildlife. Plus, there are other added bonuses that make a visit to Cowley State worthwhile, not least the free camping that is available with various amenities for those who would like to spend a night (or several) in the great outdoors.