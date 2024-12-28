One Of America's 'Most Beautiful Waterfalls' Is A Kansas Attraction Near A Lake With Free Campsites
When you imagine a beautiful waterfall, you most likely conjure up the image of Niagara Falls, which is known for its immense height and the awesome power of the water as it strikes the river below. The enormous Niagara Falls has enchanted travelers for centuries. However, height isn't everything. Cowley County Waterfall is considered one of the most beautiful in the country by Yahoo Travel, despite its short stature of 25 feet. It's part of Cowley State Fishing Lake in Dexter, Kansas, on U.S. Hwy 166, just 13 miles east of Arkansas City.
This unique fishing, hunting, and camping destination is the perfect family adventure. Barely known even by locals back in the 2000s, the waterfall, like the unusual rock formations of Kansas' Mushroom Rock State Park, has since become an under-the-radar tourist attraction, a perfect supplementary excursion for visitors who are in the area to enjoy nature and wildlife. Plus, there are other added bonuses that make a visit to Cowley State worthwhile, not least the free camping that is available with various amenities for those who would like to spend a night (or several) in the great outdoors.
Fishing and camping near Cowley County Waterfall
Cowley State Fishing Lake is accessible by car, with parking available. The access point to Cowley County Waterfall isn't far from the parking lot on the west side of the lake. Gaining access to the area below the waterfall can reportedly be a little treacherous, though visitors frequently clamber down the nearby rocks to get a better view of the fall and its cascading rapids.
After visiting the waterfall, you can make yourself at home and fish at Cowley State Fishing Lake to your heart's content. The 84-acre lake reaches a depth of 32 feet, and is home to bluegill, channel catfish, largemouth bass, and redear sunfish. It's enough diversity to ensure a rich and varied fishing experience. The lake's accompanying free campsite is suitable for both tents and RVs, and has picnic tables, multiple fire pits, and a pit toilet. With the right gear for your camping adventure, like an Ultralight Portable Outdoor Folding Chair, it is easy to take advantage of the amenities on offer. You can stay for a maximum of 14 days, enjoying views over the lake and sleeping within earshot of the waterfall, which will aid a good night's sleep.
Touring the Sunflower State? There's even more astonishing sites to explore, like the Big Well, one of Kansas' eight wonders that is an engineering marvel with deep history.