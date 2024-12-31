The Lush Island 'Where America's Day Begins' Is More Affordable And Less Crowded Than Hawaii

When thinking of an escape to picturesque, beautiful, and romantic beaches, Hawaii tends to be what comes to mind. However, Guam, an underrated island in the Pacific, is as much of an idyllic destination for a tropical vacation as any island in Hawaii. The best part? Guam is also a part of the U.S. territories (meaning it's okay if you don't remember to pack your passport if you're a U.S. citizen) and pretty affordable as well!

Located 6,000 miles from California, right beside the Date Line in the Western Pacific, Guam is the first territory in the U.S. to experience the break of the new day — hence why it's known as the place "Where America's Day Begins." It is also the largest of the Mariana Micronesian Islands, with picturesque sandy beaches, clear water, and lush forests that cover a little bit more than half the island's surface.

Because of its connectivity, with flights coming from cities in Japan, South Korea, and other countries, Guam is the perfect destination for an adventurous vacation on a budget surrounded by nature. Due to being much less crowded than Hawaii, it is also ideal for honeymooners seeking a tranquil and serene experience in the Western Pacific Ocean.