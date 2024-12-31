The Lush Island 'Where America's Day Begins' Is More Affordable And Less Crowded Than Hawaii
When thinking of an escape to picturesque, beautiful, and romantic beaches, Hawaii tends to be what comes to mind. However, Guam, an underrated island in the Pacific, is as much of an idyllic destination for a tropical vacation as any island in Hawaii. The best part? Guam is also a part of the U.S. territories (meaning it's okay if you don't remember to pack your passport if you're a U.S. citizen) and pretty affordable as well!
Located 6,000 miles from California, right beside the Date Line in the Western Pacific, Guam is the first territory in the U.S. to experience the break of the new day — hence why it's known as the place "Where America's Day Begins." It is also the largest of the Mariana Micronesian Islands, with picturesque sandy beaches, clear water, and lush forests that cover a little bit more than half the island's surface.
Because of its connectivity, with flights coming from cities in Japan, South Korea, and other countries, Guam is the perfect destination for an adventurous vacation on a budget surrounded by nature. Due to being much less crowded than Hawaii, it is also ideal for honeymooners seeking a tranquil and serene experience in the Western Pacific Ocean.
The history, culture and cuisine of Guam
Guam is a country not only rich in lush nature and pristine beaches but also in history and Indigenous culture. Long before the island country became a part of the U.S. territories, the Chamorro Indigenous People — the island's first inhabitants — called Guam their home. The Chamorros were avid seamen as well as skilled potters and weavers, and their practices can still be seen around Guam to this day.
Guam's rich historical heritage is made visible through the more than 131 sites belonging to the country's National Register of Historic Places, where visitors can learn about the island's 3,500-plus years of history, struggles, and victories. Nowadays, Guam continues to celebrate its ancient Chamorro heritage along with the many mixtures of cultures that coexist within the island country.
It is precisely this mixture of cultures and heritage that adds to Guam's way of life, especially its cuisine. The savory dishes combine Chamorro, Asian, Spanish and Pacific flavors and influences, creating something entirely unique for everyone to delight their palates. Some of the most iconic traditional dishes include Chamorro barbecue, eggplant with coconut milk, kadon pika (a chicken stew served with rice), and red rice, among others. Guam's vast culinary offers are sure to cater to every traveler's needs and tastes.
Visiting Guam on a budget
Along with many other destinations in the Pacific, Guam is a gorgeous, budget-friendly island. Some of the best things to do in Guam without breaking the bank include visiting Tumon Beach or Ritidian Point, where you'll be able to enjoy the white sands, swim in the clear waters, and even hike through the trails of the Guam National Wildlife Refuge at Ritidian Beach.
Two Lovers Point is another great spot to visit if you're interested in Chamorro culture, as there's an old Chamorro legend associated with it. Located in northern Guam and overlooking the Philippine Sea, it's surrounded by breathtaking cliffs and stunning views. As for budget-friendly hotels, travelers can stay at the Harmon Loop Hotel conveniently located in Dededo, Guam's second-largest village. There's also the Guam Plaza Resort, which is home to its own unique water attraction called Lazy River at Tarza. At the time of writing, accommodation at these two hotels ranges between $80 to $120.
Food is also pretty affordable, with prices ranging from $5 to $20 on average, especially if eating at the Chamorro Village Night Market, offering local homemade and traditional cuisine. Guam is also slowly becoming a place for fashion. Those interested in experiencing the fashion scene in Guam can head to Tumon Sands Plaza for some high-end (and tax-free!) shopping while exploring the island Where America's Day Begins.