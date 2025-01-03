Rangers At These Snowy State Parks Loan Out Snowshoes For Free
Going snowshoeing is a great way to enjoy the beautiful landscape of snow-blanketed forests in the middle of winter while getting some reinvigorating outdoor exercise in a season where it can be too easy to stay indoors. Plus, compared to other winter sports, like skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing requires less equipment and can be done in more places (including in local state parks and wildlife areas). You can easily find great snowshoeing trails across the northern U.S. from Washington to Maine. One state in particular that has plenty of wonderful snowshoeing trails is Michigan. In fact, rangers at multiple state parks even loan out snowshoes for free. This makes Michigan the perfect place to visit for beginners who want to strap in and try out this lovely winter sport.
Typically, in the Great Lakes State, parks that offer free snowshoe rental — like Ludington State Park and Tahquamenon Falls — do so in conjunction with scheduled guided snowshoe hikes and even lantern-lit night walks. Although you will have to dress for the cold weather, this is a great way to enjoy the silence of Michigan's snow-covered forests at night, lit up only by the stars and a series of flickering hanging lanterns. Luckily, there are parks in both the upper and lower peninsula of the state that offer this beginner-friendly snowshoeing experience.
Tahquamenon Falls and other free snowshoeing parks in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan (which is often simply referred to as the U.P. or Yooper) is the northern-most part of the state and typically receives the most snow. As such, there are lots of great snowshoeing opportunities in this area, and many of them have free snowshoe walks and rentals. Tahquamenon Falls (which is located along the scenic Midwestern Lake Superior Circle Tourmay road trip route) is one of the most popular options and typically offers guided daytime snowshoeing hikes and nighttime lantern-lit snowshoeing every Saturday in February. However, only a limited number of snowshoes are up for grabs, so you may want to get there early to make sure you can get a pair that is the right size.
Other state parks in the U.P. that offer guided snowshoeing and free shoe rental include the Van Riper State Park and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Both offer winter lantern snowshoe walks and a limited number of borrowable snowshoes. The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park on the shores of Lake Superior is massive and underrated; therefore, it offers plenty of trails with great views of the water. It also has heated yurts and cabins for rent. Van Riper State Park, which is located in central U.P., also offers onsite cabins and year-round campsites.
Ludington State Park and other Lower Peninsula options
While the U.P. might be easier to reach for travelers driving from Wisconsin or Minnesota, if you are coming to Michigan from Indiana, Ohio, or the East Coast, there are plenty of free snowshoeing locations in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, or the "mitten" part of Michigan. The lovely Ludington State Park, normally known for its sand dunes, becomes a magical snowy wonderland full of rolling hills in the winter that is perfect for snowshoeing. The park also offers free snowshoes on loan to those aged 8 and older and has volunteers on hand to help newbies. The park also offers guided lantern snowshoeing and skiing events every Saturday in January and February, and you'll find free hot drinks and crackling fires along your route.
Although not a state park, another option in the Lower Peninsula where you can find free snowshoe rental and guided tours in Michigan is at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Famous in summer as an underrated Midwestern beach with crystal clear waters, this natural area is also a blast to visit in winter. Rangers can instruct new snowshoers and lead them on guided tours of the park. Although snowshoe rental and guided tours are free, you will have to pay the park entrance fee and should make a prior reservation.