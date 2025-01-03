Rangers At These Snowy State Parks Loan Out Snowshoes For Free

Going snowshoeing is a great way to enjoy the beautiful landscape of snow-blanketed forests in the middle of winter while getting some reinvigorating outdoor exercise in a season where it can be too easy to stay indoors. Plus, compared to other winter sports, like skiing and snowboarding, snowshoeing requires less equipment and can be done in more places (including in local state parks and wildlife areas). You can easily find great snowshoeing trails across the northern U.S. from Washington to Maine. One state in particular that has plenty of wonderful snowshoeing trails is Michigan. In fact, rangers at multiple state parks even loan out snowshoes for free. This makes Michigan the perfect place to visit for beginners who want to strap in and try out this lovely winter sport.

Typically, in the Great Lakes State, parks that offer free snowshoe rental — like Ludington State Park and Tahquamenon Falls — do so in conjunction with scheduled guided snowshoe hikes and even lantern-lit night walks. Although you will have to dress for the cold weather, this is a great way to enjoy the silence of Michigan's snow-covered forests at night, lit up only by the stars and a series of flickering hanging lanterns. Luckily, there are parks in both the upper and lower peninsula of the state that offer this beginner-friendly snowshoeing experience.