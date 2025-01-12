Japan's Coast Hides The 'World's One And Only Natural Sand Bath' Offering A Unique Healing Experience
The Japanese peninsula is a vast and epic place for adventurers, filled with hidden escapes for curious travelers willing to get off the beaten path. When people think of southern Japan, the incredible island of Okinawa's white, sandy beaches may come to mind. But nearby on the southern tip of Japan's third-largest island, Kyushu is one of the country's most underrated gems, where you'll find an amazingly unique healing experience.
According to the Japan Travel Planner from Ana, the "world's one and only natural sand bath" is located on the south coast of Kyushu around the town of Ibusuki. For adventurous souls searching for new ways to feel bliss, you must consider trying sand bathing, known in Japanese as sunamushi. Here, next to Kagoshima Bay, you will be actually covered in sand, an ancient tradition that is believed to have healing properties due to its proximity to volcano hot springs.
Be buried in hot sand at Ibusuki's beaches
Ibusuki is renowned for astounding views of the island's famed Kaimondake volcano and a plethora of hot springs, which have long been believed by locals to give the sand therapeutic elements. The practice reportedly dates back to at least the 16th century when a European merchant saw Japanese men bathing in the region's Yamagawa Port. Over the following centuries, the warm volcanic sand, which reportedly warms to 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, was known to be a local treatment for illnesses and injuries for generations practiced by people looking for help dealing with various health issues, like asthma, anemia, and diabetes.
Be forewarned: the Japanese sand bath may not be for everyone, especially those who are claustrophobic. The treatment takes place directly on the beach, either out in the open or in a separate room, and you will be covered by sand in one of the pits. Imagine you're a child being buried by your friends or family at the beach while looking out at the ocean — only this time, you won't be turned into a sand mermaid.
The volcanic sand's healing qualities
In more recent years, the benefits of the sand have been studied by the local Kagoshima University, which found that the practice improves blood circulation more than a typical hot springs. Today, various spas and practitioners on the surrounding beaches offer the service, but one recommendable choice is the Sunamushi Kaikan Saraku. While the experience draws mostly positive reviews on Tripadvisor, some travelers did find the practice uncomfortable at times.
Getting to Ibusuki, a small city of roughly 40,000 people, is easy. It's serviced on Japan's high quality train system by a local station after you transfer from the nearby city of Kagoshima. If you're looking for a metropolis experience while on the island, definitely swing by Fukuoka, the gateway to the region and one of the five most gorgeous cities besides Tokyo that you have to visit in Japan. Located on the northern tip of Kyushu island, Fukuoka is also a stunning destination in Japan that won't break the bank.