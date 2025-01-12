Japan's Coast Hides The 'World's One And Only Natural Sand Bath' Offering A Unique Healing Experience

The Japanese peninsula is a vast and epic place for adventurers, filled with hidden escapes for curious travelers willing to get off the beaten path. When people think of southern Japan, the incredible island of Okinawa's white, sandy beaches may come to mind. But nearby on the southern tip of Japan's third-largest island, Kyushu is one of the country's most underrated gems, where you'll find an amazingly unique healing experience.

According to the Japan Travel Planner from Ana, the "world's one and only natural sand bath" is located on the south coast of Kyushu around the town of Ibusuki. For adventurous souls searching for new ways to feel bliss, you must consider trying sand bathing, known in Japanese as sunamushi. Here, next to Kagoshima Bay, you will be actually covered in sand, an ancient tradition that is believed to have healing properties due to its proximity to volcano hot springs.