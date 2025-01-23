This Dreamy Heart-Shaped Fijian Island Is One Of The Best Destinations In The World For Surfing

There are many things you need to know before you take a vacation to Fiji, but if you want to surf Tavarua specifically, you definitely need a solid game plan. The whole island of Tavarua is privately owned, so the only way to spend time there is to book your stay at the only hotel on the island: the ultra-luxurious Tavarua Island Resort. You'll have your choice of booking a private bure (a typical Fijian beach cabin), or you could spring for the private villa. Although you do get a private beach and swanky spa, pool, and hot tub amenities at this secluded resort — not to mention all your surf transfers are included — a one-week all-inclusive package can start at over $5,000 per person.

If that's not within the budget, many surf touring companies can help you get out to the waves of Tavarua for a lot less. Most are based in the town of Nadi on Viti Levu island, but one of the top-rated companies on TripAdvisor is Brothers Surf Tours, which takes you from your hotel to the surf. Forgot your board? Brothers has you covered with rentals. Since many of the breaks are located offshore from the island, a speedboat will be your only way to get there. Staying on the mainland will also give you more choice when it comes to accommodations, with a wider selection of hotels in Nadi, or you can venture to the Funky Fish, a budget-friendly hotel on Malolo Island, which also arranges boat transfers out to Tavarua.