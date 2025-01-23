This Dreamy Heart-Shaped Fijian Island Is One Of The Best Destinations In The World For Surfing
It may sound like a fantasy doodled in the margins by a daydreaming surfer, but the heart-shaped island of Tavarua is a real place. The Fijian paradise is perhaps best known by the aerial photography that shows off a green jungle surrounded by a sandy beach, perfectly formed into the shape of one of the world's favorite emojis, but globetrotting surfers also know the island as being one of the world's best surfing destinations.
Home to famous surf breaks, making it the perfect spot to host the World Surf League Finals, Tavarua is surrounded by a coral reef that produces eight fantastic surfing spots. Among them, Cloudbreak is widely rated by the international surfing community as one of the planet's best waves. The expert-only left-hander is a fast-moving wave that delivers picture-perfect barrels in balmy tropical waters.
If you're interested in planning a trip to Tavarua or are flexible as to where you spend your Fijian vacation, consider this your resource for preparing for the unique journey to ride the waves.
How to catch the surf at Tavarua
There are many things you need to know before you take a vacation to Fiji, but if you want to surf Tavarua specifically, you definitely need a solid game plan. The whole island of Tavarua is privately owned, so the only way to spend time there is to book your stay at the only hotel on the island: the ultra-luxurious Tavarua Island Resort. You'll have your choice of booking a private bure (a typical Fijian beach cabin), or you could spring for the private villa. Although you do get a private beach and swanky spa, pool, and hot tub amenities at this secluded resort — not to mention all your surf transfers are included — a one-week all-inclusive package can start at over $5,000 per person.
If that's not within the budget, many surf touring companies can help you get out to the waves of Tavarua for a lot less. Most are based in the town of Nadi on Viti Levu island, but one of the top-rated companies on TripAdvisor is Brothers Surf Tours, which takes you from your hotel to the surf. Forgot your board? Brothers has you covered with rentals. Since many of the breaks are located offshore from the island, a speedboat will be your only way to get there. Staying on the mainland will also give you more choice when it comes to accommodations, with a wider selection of hotels in Nadi, or you can venture to the Funky Fish, a budget-friendly hotel on Malolo Island, which also arranges boat transfers out to Tavarua.
More dreamy places to see in Fiji
Surfers may want to spend their entire trip ripping it up on Tavarua, but it is just one of the many gorgeous islands Fiji has to offer. In this South Pacific country with over 300 islands, there is truly a Fijian island for every travel style, from the family-friendly Mamanuca Islands to one of the most unspoiled islands in Fiji, Turtle Island, a private island resort in the Yasawa Islands.
If you prefer to spend your time below the waves rather than riding on top of them, Fiji is probably an even better diving and snorkeling destination than it is a surfing destination. Bucket-list dive sites include Namena Island, known for its huge pinnacles and drop-offs, and Mantaray Island, where, as the name indicates, you'll have incredibly high chances of spotting many of these underwater giants.
Although you might not think it gets more lovey-dovey than the heart-shaped Tavarua, there are plenty of romantic destinations couples will swoon over in Fiji. Honeymooners can consider private island resorts like Como Laucala, with its overwater villas, or the Jean-Michel Cousteau resort in Savusavu, which has its own dive center and on-staff marine biologist.