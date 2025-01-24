This Has To Be One Of The Best Snorkeling Spots In The U.S. Virgin Islands

Buck Island's 4,554-acre reef is incredibly impressive. It's not only one of just two underwater national monuments in the United States but it's also home to over 250 species of tropical fish, plus an array of other rare marine life. One of the more famous parts of the snorkeling site is the underwater trail that makes sea creature-sighting a cinch. Guides typically take about six snorkelers out at a time, which makes exploring the coral grottos a rather pleasant experience (just make to follow these snorkeling tips if you're a beginner). If you're lucky, you might even find yourself swimming alongside hawksbill turtles or spotted eagle rays while exploring the sprawling stretches of stunning elkhorn coral — they're just a few of the friends you're likely to meet along the way.

While the 176-acre island is small, snorkeling isn't the only activity that takes place on Buck Island. Hiking, picnicking on the beach, and cruising around in a catamaran should also be top choices on the itinerary. Spend a few hours exploring the underwater world in the morning, and then spend the afternoon taking in all the flora and fauna on land. Try the Buck Island Trail that starts and ends at the stunning Turtle Beach (and bring some snacks to relax on the sand afterward) if you want to boost your cardio, or opt for the West Beach Trail if you fancy a more casual stroll. Once you're famished (which you will be after a day in the elements), make your way back to St. Croix, known for its food and friendliness, for a fresh-cooked al fresco meal. It's the perfect way to wrap up an epic day in the sea.