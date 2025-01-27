When You Might Want To Consider Parking At The Airport (And How To Save Money Doing It)

While you might get sticker shock from the price of leaving your car at the airport during your trip, Travel Agent Adriannea Smith told us that there are situations where it is more than worth it. It can be a huge asset if you're booking a seat on a red-eye flight, since it can sometimes be tricky to get an Uber late at night or early in the morning. The extra amount that rideshares often charge for these odd-hours trips can make parking at the airport the more affordable option.

Whether or not it's worth it can also depend on who and what is coming with you, and how off-the-beaten-path the airport is. Smith explained: "Parking at the airport is ideal if you're traveling with a large group, lots of luggage, or if public transportation isn't a practical option."

If you want to leave your car at the airport but think it might be too expensive, Smith suggested booking your parking online ahead of time. While not all travelers know to take advantage of it, Smith also shared that some big airports have frequent parker programs. While they may not save you money right away, you'll earn savings over time on parking spots, if you park at the airport often enough. If you are planning on getting a car wash any time soon, you might be able to save some cash by combining it with your park. Smith said, "Valet services at airports are becoming more common and can sometimes offer competitive pricing with added perks like car washes or maintenance services while you're away."