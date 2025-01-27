When You Might Want To Consider Parking At The Airport (And How To Save Money Doing It)
It seems like flights keep getting more and more expensive, so it makes sense that savvy travelers try to save money everywhere they can. At the same time, considering the hassle of packing everything up, getting through security, and walking sometimes literal miles to your gate, it makes sense that you'd want to park your car as close to the airport as possible. It's no secret that parking at the airport can be pretty expensive. Is it actually the best, most economical way of getting to your flight?
To find out, Islands spoke to Adriannea Smith, the founder of Standby with Adrie travel agency. She is also a travel influencer and travel agent. Smith told us that if what you care about the most is getting to and from your flight easily, in the least amount of time, it can absolutely be worth the extra money to park at the airport. In some situations, there are better options. In others, despite how expensive airport parking is, it might actually save you money.
When is it worth it to pay for airport parking?
While you might get sticker shock from the price of leaving your car at the airport during your trip, Travel Agent Adriannea Smith told us that there are situations where it is more than worth it. It can be a huge asset if you're booking a seat on a red-eye flight, since it can sometimes be tricky to get an Uber late at night or early in the morning. The extra amount that rideshares often charge for these odd-hours trips can make parking at the airport the more affordable option.
Whether or not it's worth it can also depend on who and what is coming with you, and how off-the-beaten-path the airport is. Smith explained: "Parking at the airport is ideal if you're traveling with a large group, lots of luggage, or if public transportation isn't a practical option."
If you want to leave your car at the airport but think it might be too expensive, Smith suggested booking your parking online ahead of time. While not all travelers know to take advantage of it, Smith also shared that some big airports have frequent parker programs. While they may not save you money right away, you'll earn savings over time on parking spots, if you park at the airport often enough. If you are planning on getting a car wash any time soon, you might be able to save some cash by combining it with your park. Smith said, "Valet services at airports are becoming more common and can sometimes offer competitive pricing with added perks like car washes or maintenance services while you're away."
The best budget-friendly ways to park for your flight
If you want the convenience of parking at the airport but can't justify the price tag, Adriannea Smith told us to look for nearby parking lots and garages which offer free shuttles to and from the airport. She explained, "These lots are often just as secure and significantly cheaper than on-site airport parking." You can search directly for these lots near your airport, but Smith told us that you may also want to check third-party apps and sites like The Parking Spot, ParkWhiz or SpotHero to find the best deals on parking lots near the airport. As long as you have a few extra minutes for the shuttle, you can still have your car nearby as soon as you deplane without paying an exorbitant amount of money for the privilege.
Make sure to check your credit card perks to see if there are any options for parking that will give you a discount. Alternatively, Smith noted that if you plan ahead, you may be able to pay for your parking at the same time as your hotels and flights. Smith suggested checking out the app Park Sleep Fly to see if you can save money by bundling your parking with your other travel expenses.