A Caribbean Island Country Outside The Hurricane Belt Is Renowned For Natural Beach Beauty And Luxury
Moored in the southern Caribbean between St. Lucia and Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a glamorous, yet under-the-radar 32-island archipelago, of which only nine islands are inhabited. The collection of islands, which are typically safe from hurricanes, are paradise found. They boast spectacular beaches, luxe accommodations, and super-yacht marinas. The largest and most populated island is St. Vincent, which is densely forested and home to the Soufrière volcano. On the hidden Caribbean gem of Bequia, castaway-chic rules the day with low-key beach hotels, fresh seafood, and the famously beautiful Princess Margaret Beach. Though Princess Margaret did visit Bequia, she resided on Mustique, a privately owned island known for its clutch of luxurious villas. Another glamorous island in the archipelago is Canouan, with its exclusive resorts and residences, lavish marina, and an 18-hole golf course. The Tobago Cays Marine Park is a must-visit for its healthy coral reefs that promise incredible diving and remote white-sand beaches lapped by turquoise waters.
Though St. Vincent and the Grenadines can seem blissfully secluded, and, due to the size of the archipelago, it is often uncrowded, it is also easy to access. Direct flights from the U.S. fly into Argyle International Airport on St. Vincent, and smaller airports on Mustique, Canouan, Union Island, and Bequia receive flights from other Caribbean islands. There is also ferry service between the country's inhabited islands. The most popular time to visit is the peak dry season of December through April when the days are sunny with average temperatures of 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Though the islands are low on the hurricane belt, the most rainfall is between June and November.
The best beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are some of the best in the Caribbean, ranging from black-sand coasts on St. Vincent to the tropical island paradises of the Tobago Cays. St. Vincent's volcanic origins resulted in these black sand beaches, one of which is found at Rawacou Recreation Park. Though the beach is beautiful, the currents here are strong, so swimming is not recommended from the shore. However, there is a manmade pool protected from the shoreline by large rocks where swimming is permitted. On Bequia, classic tropical beach dreams come to life at Princess Margaret Beach, a white-sand cove fringed by palms and lapped by translucent water. And on the princess' beloved island of Mustique, Macaroni Beach is a famous stretch of golden sand pounded by the strong surf of the Atlantic in the shadow of lush hillsides.
For the true castaway experience, take a day trip out to the stunning Tobago Cays Marine Park. Here, five uninhabited islands lie, surrounded by the healthy Horseshoe Reef brimming with tropical fish and sea turtles. Anchor away at Petit Tabac, a dreamy slip of white sand washed by aquamarine waves and dotted with palm trees. Another top island to sail to is Mopion Island, a tiny sandbar with a single palapa erected on it and often considered the smallest Caribbean island.
Where to stay on St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The archipelago has long been a destination catering to luxury travelers, offering private island resorts and exclusive villas. One of the Caribbean's most expensive and exclusive resorts is the Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, which boasts spacious suites and villas overlooking the nearly mile-long beach, multiple restaurants, an infinity-edge pool, and even an 18-hole golf course. Larger groups can rent villas or larger accommodation through the Canouan Estate and those traveling by yacht can berth at the island's full-service marina, Sandy Lane Yacht Club. Another top resort on the relaxed isle of Bequia is the Bequia Beach Hotel, a lush oasis with a private shoreline and a host of amenities. Larger families and groups looking for discreet luxury can rent a villa on Mustique, such as Princess Margaret's Les Jolie Eaux or The Terraces, a $200 million-dollar dream home. Couples or smaller families can also stay at Mustique's The Cotton House, a former sugar mill converted into an elegant beachfront resort.
Couples will adore Petit Saint Vincent, a remote Caribbean island that is a popular honeymoon resort. The 115–acre private island resort boasts only 22 chic villas, as well as two restaurants, a hillside spa, and a diving center on site. And for the ultimate luxury experience, the entire island can even be rented out for up to 56 guests.