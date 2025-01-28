A Caribbean Island Country Outside The Hurricane Belt Is Renowned For Natural Beach Beauty And Luxury

Moored in the southern Caribbean between St. Lucia and Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a glamorous, yet under-the-radar 32-island archipelago, of which only nine islands are inhabited. The collection of islands, which are typically safe from hurricanes, are paradise found. They boast spectacular beaches, luxe accommodations, and super-yacht marinas. The largest and most populated island is St. Vincent, which is densely forested and home to the Soufrière volcano. On the hidden Caribbean gem of Bequia, castaway-chic rules the day with low-key beach hotels, fresh seafood, and the famously beautiful Princess Margaret Beach. Though Princess Margaret did visit Bequia, she resided on Mustique, a privately owned island known for its clutch of luxurious villas. Another glamorous island in the archipelago is Canouan, with its exclusive resorts and residences, lavish marina, and an 18-hole golf course. The Tobago Cays Marine Park is a must-visit for its healthy coral reefs that promise incredible diving and remote white-sand beaches lapped by turquoise waters.

Though St. Vincent and the Grenadines can seem blissfully secluded, and, due to the size of the archipelago, it is often uncrowded, it is also easy to access. Direct flights from the U.S. fly into Argyle International Airport on St. Vincent, and smaller airports on Mustique, Canouan, Union Island, and Bequia receive flights from other Caribbean islands. There is also ferry service between the country's inhabited islands. The most popular time to visit is the peak dry season of December through April when the days are sunny with average temperatures of 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Though the islands are low on the hurricane belt, the most rainfall is between June and November.