The Ugly Natural Phenomenon Totally Decimating The Caribbean's White Beaches

The inviting white-sand beaches and aquamarine inshore waters of many a Caribbean isle are now foul-smelling lagoons laden with noxious, decaying seaweed. Sargassum is actually a naturally occurring algae that blooms in the warm waters of the Sargasso Sea far out in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. But industrial and agricultural pollution running into the Atlantic from rivers on four continents is contributing to significantly elevated levels of nitrates and phosphates in the sea, and those excessive nutrients are creating bumper crops of sargassum. Thanks to the circular currents of the Atlantic, these giant matts of seaweed are delivered to the doorsteps of some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, where the seaweed washes ashore and rots in stinky blobs that keeps tourists away from the water.

Sargussum, in normal amounts, is a good thing. The seaweed, kept afloat by little gas-filled berries, provides important habitat for everything from fish to crustaceans, like crabs and shrimp. But when ocean currents deliver unnatural amounts of sargassum into the calmer waters of the Caribbean tropics, and it ends up in the shallows over sea grass, it can become very problematic, both for the environment and the Caribbean's vital tourism industry. It can block the sunlight from reaching sea grass on shallows flats, inhibiting photosynthesis. As it nears shore and decays, the algae turns the water a rusty orange, and the stench is palpable.