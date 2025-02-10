A Quiet Breathtaking Beach Situated Between More Popular Shoreline Spots Is One Of Antigua's Best
The Caribbean is famous for its beaches, but Antigua's lush shoreline contains some of the best — ranging from long sandy swaths to hidden rocky coves. Cocooned between the island's famous mile-long Jolly Beach and the more intimate Little Ffryes Beach lies Valley Church Beach, a white-sand crescent shore met by brilliant turquoise waters. Here, visions of a tranquil Caribbean vacation become a reality without sacrificing top amenities. You can enjoy casual beach fare and tropical drinks at the Nest Beach Bar, rent paddleboards or jet skis, and swim in the warm blue waves. The beach is flanked by two romantic adults-only resorts, though there are more family-friendly accommodations nearby. Though it can get crowded during midday when cruise passengers disembark, Valley Church is blissfully quiet in the early morning and late afternoon before sunset.
Valley Church Beach is nestled on the southwestern coast of Antigua, about a 20-minute drive from the main cruise port in the capital of St. John's. It is also a 30-minute drive from the V.C. Bird International Airport, which is connected by nonstop flights from New York's Newark Airport as well as from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The best time to visit Valley Church Beach is during the dry season between December and April when average temperatures hover around 79 degrees Fahrenheit. It's best to avoid the hurricane and tropical storm-prone months between June and November.
What to do at Valley Church Beach
Measuring about half a mile, Valley Church Beach is renowned for its powdery white sand and calm aquamarine waters. The perfect day at Valley Church Beach begins with arriving (ideally) early in the day before it gets busy. If you plan to stay awhile, you can make yourself comfortable by renting a beach lounge chair and umbrella. Entry to the beach is free, and the shoreline boasts amenities like changing facilities and bathrooms. However, there are no lifeguards in the morning, so swim with caution. Also, while the waves here are gentle, the slope of the beach can be steep and the water gets deep faster than you might expect.
Active travelers can rent paddleboards, kayaks, or jet skis from local vendors directly on the beach. While Valley Church Beach is not particularly renowned for its snorkeling, snorkelers can sometimes spot tropical fish and stingrays — one of the hidden dangers of the Caribbean that you should steer clear of. For lunch or an afternoon snack, stop at the Nest Beach Bar & Restaurant, housed in a cheerfully-pink wooden shack. This lively eatery serves up seafood specialities and sandwiches, as well as colorful tropical drinks. Don't miss the delicious coconut shrimp, which the restaurant is known for. Reviewers on Tripadvisor also recommend the curry shrimp and jerk chicken. The beach bar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Where to stay near Valley Church Beach
On your next trip to Antigua, book one of the resorts near Valley Church Beach so you can easily enjoy this lovely, quiet bay. If you're traveling on a honeymoon or as a couple, opt for Cocos Hotel, which is a romantic boutique hotel not far from the northern end of Valley Church Beach. Another great option is the sophisticated Cocobay Resort at the southern end. Both resorts are adults-only and all-inclusive. They also both offer standalone chic cottages tucked into the green hillside with expansive ocean views. Cocobay Resort is slightly larger with 65 rooms to Cocos Hotel's 44. At both resorts, guests can indulge in private beach dinners, spa treatments, and sunset cruises for the perfect romantic getaway. And of course, both offer easy access to the scenic Valley Church Beach.
If you are traveling with young children or as a group, a better option would be the nearby Tamarind Hills Resort and Villas, which is just a 5-minute drive from Valley Church Beach. This stylish beach resort is located on Ffryes Bay and offers spacious suites, as well as two to four-bedroom villas, many of which boast infinity-edge pools. The resort also has two restaurants, three bars, a gym, a pool, and beach service. While there, make sure to check out some of the other best beaches on Antigua for any style of vacation.