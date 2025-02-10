A Quiet Breathtaking Beach Situated Between More Popular Shoreline Spots Is One Of Antigua's Best

The Caribbean is famous for its beaches, but Antigua's lush shoreline contains some of the best — ranging from long sandy swaths to hidden rocky coves. Cocooned between the island's famous mile-long Jolly Beach and the more intimate Little Ffryes Beach lies Valley Church Beach, a white-sand crescent shore met by brilliant turquoise waters. Here, visions of a tranquil Caribbean vacation become a reality without sacrificing top amenities. You can enjoy casual beach fare and tropical drinks at the Nest Beach Bar, rent paddleboards or jet skis, and swim in the warm blue waves. The beach is flanked by two romantic adults-only resorts, though there are more family-friendly accommodations nearby. Though it can get crowded during midday when cruise passengers disembark, Valley Church is blissfully quiet in the early morning and late afternoon before sunset.

Valley Church Beach is nestled on the southwestern coast of Antigua, about a 20-minute drive from the main cruise port in the capital of St. John's. It is also a 30-minute drive from the V.C. Bird International Airport, which is connected by nonstop flights from New York's Newark Airport as well as from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The best time to visit Valley Church Beach is during the dry season between December and April when average temperatures hover around 79 degrees Fahrenheit. It's best to avoid the hurricane and tropical storm-prone months between June and November.