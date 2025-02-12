The Bahamas' Oldest National Park Is A Pristine Group Of World-Famous Islands Only Accessible By Boat

When you see those iconic photographs of the beautiful Bahamas, chances are they were taken in a singular place: the Exuma Cays. Further, chances are it was taken in a unique part of those cays — the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park. Gin-clear water, more shades of blue than you knew possible, and lazy days strolling the beach or diving the reef await at this slice of Bahamian paradise.

The Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park occupies a 22-mile stretch of islands and all the surrounding waters — over 100,000 acres in total. It includes a wide range of ecosystems, from large cays and small rocks to sandbars and coral reefs, plus the shallow-water Bahamas Banks and the deep waters of Exuma Sound. The major islands included in the park are (from north to south) Shroud, Hawksbill, Cistern, Warderick Wells, O'Brien's, and Bells. But getting to see these gems isn't easy; they're not near any major towns. Nassau is about 40 miles to the northwest. The park has no development, but private islands, exclusive resorts, and the small settlement on Staniel Cay are nearby.

The remoteness is, of course, part of what makes the place special. You have to really want to get to the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park; it's not a causal thing you can just do for a few hours. It's the perfect place to explore with a cruising boat for a few days or weeks. While many excursion tours depart Nassau or Great Exuma for the "Exuma Cays," very few of them actually visit the Land and Sea Park. Many let you see the famous swimming pigs or other popular attractions, but the tour operators frequent other cays. If you want to visit the park, your best bet is a private charter.