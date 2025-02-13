The Caribbean's Most Famed Eco-Lodge Boasts Spectacular Toucans In An Ancient Rainforest

Located on a stunning island perfect for experiencing Caribbean culture, the Asa Wright Nature Centre is a paradise for nature lovers, birdwatchers, and eco-travelers in Trinidad and Tobago. Nestled deep in the lush Arima Valley of Trinidad, it offers an immersive experience in one of the Caribbean's most biodiverse regions with a tranquil retreat seamlessly blending sustainable tourism with scientific research.

Although the forest has been growing for centuries, the lodge was established in 1967 by an Icelandic/British couple. They transformed a former cocoa and coffee plantation into a protected wildlife sanctuary spanning over 1,300 acres of pristine rainforest, and visiting is now one of the most famous and popular things to do in Trinidad and Tobago. At Asa Wright, visitors can witness an astonishing variety of wildlife, including mammals, reptiles, insects, and over 400 different bird species, including the channel-billed toucan, blue-headed parrot, and the iridescent blue-chinned sapphire hummingbird.

The centre's Colonial-style eco lodge is perched above the valley on the historic Spring Hill Estate, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding jungle. Here, guests can enjoy traditional Caribbean meals and watch exotic birds like Trinidad piping-guans and Trinidad motmots in their natural habitat. Asa Wright is located about 30 miles northeast of Trinidad and Tobago's capital, Port of Spain, approximately an hour's drive from Piarco International Airport. The best way to get there is by renting a car or arranging private transport through the lodge.