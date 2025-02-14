You've Booked A Virgin Cruise, Here's Everything You'll Need To Get On Board
Booking a cruise can be a super exciting experience. Not only do you get to see multiple destinations within the same trip, but you also get to enjoy the journey. Many cruises offer entertainment on board that varies from water parks, gala and formal nights, shows, and even casinos depending on the cruise line and trip you've chosen. Every cruise line has something different to offer as well as unique requirements to be able to get on board.
If you've just booked a Virgin Voyages cruise, congratulations! You're in for a lovely experience, but now it's time to prepare for your trip. While Virgin Voyages is one of the cruise lines that aims for a hassle-free experience, there are still important steps that are necessary to be taken to ensure a smooth check-in. For example, on this cruise ship, you'll need a valid passport to be able to get on board. This guide will cover the essential documents and requirements for boarding as well as what to pack and how to prepare for departure.
Boarding requirements: What you need to sail on Virgin Voyages
In order to be allowed to board on a Virgin Voyages cruise, there are certain documents you'll need to bring along. For starters, you'll need to have a valid passport — make sure to check the expiration date, as some destinations require your passport to be valid for at least the next six months. Next, you need to check if your itinerary includes stops where a visa is required, if so, your passport will need to show the necessary visas needed in advance. Finally, every passenger will require a boarding pass or the cabin number to be able to get on board. This will be available on the Virgin Voyages app, which you should download in advance as it will be needed during the cruise. In fact, the app is essential on board to book excursions as well as dining reservations and access onboard services as well as daily schedules.
Some additional documents might be necessary depending on the route or destination you're heading to such as vaccines and proof of vaccination will be checked prior to boarding if needed. While it is not mandatory, travel insurance is recommended to help with any medical emergencies, trip cancellations, or lost luggage.
Packing for your cruise and pre-departure tips
If you're wondering what to pack on a cruise, on Virgin Voyages, you can pack a combination of casual and chic clothing as their motto is "dress as you please." Don't forget to bring your swimsuits for poolside lounging and any excursions that involve visiting the beach. If you'd like to stay active during your cruise, you can also bring comfortable activewear and walking shoes such as Sketchers Go Walk Joy Sneakers that can also double as comfortable clothing for shore excursions or hikes. You'll also need to stay protected from the sun during trips on shore, so be sure to bring sunscreen (we recommend CeraVe SPF 50), sunglasses, and a hat for any outdoor activities.
While themed nights are not a must-attend, they are signature events of Virgin Voyages and sometimes require guests to dress up according to the theme. Be sure to check your itinerary in advance and pack for the themed parties which will be so much fun, especially their signature Scarlet Night where you can wear anything red on the Scarlet Lady.
On the day of departure, be sure to arrive early as boarding times will be depending on your assigned embarkation window. Remember that cruises could delay your luggage, so it is best to pack your travel essentials in your carry-on luggage such as travel documents, medication, swimwear, toiletries, loungewear, and one or two extra outfits just in case your luggage takes longer than usual. Most importantly, to ensure a smooth boarding process, be sure to set up your onboard account and link a credit card to make any onboard purchases easy.