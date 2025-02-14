You've Booked A Virgin Cruise, Here's Everything You'll Need To Get On Board

If you're wondering what to pack on a cruise, on Virgin Voyages, you can pack a combination of casual and chic clothing as their motto is "dress as you please." Don't forget to bring your swimsuits for poolside lounging and any excursions that involve visiting the beach. If you'd like to stay active during your cruise, you can also bring comfortable activewear and walking shoes such as Sketchers Go Walk Joy Sneakers that can also double as comfortable clothing for shore excursions or hikes. You'll also need to stay protected from the sun during trips on shore, so be sure to bring sunscreen (we recommend CeraVe SPF 50), sunglasses, and a hat for any outdoor activities.

While themed nights are not a must-attend, they are signature events of Virgin Voyages and sometimes require guests to dress up according to the theme. Be sure to check your itinerary in advance and pack for the themed parties which will be so much fun, especially their signature Scarlet Night where you can wear anything red on the Scarlet Lady.

On the day of departure, be sure to arrive early as boarding times will be depending on your assigned embarkation window. Remember that cruises could delay your luggage, so it is best to pack your travel essentials in your carry-on luggage such as travel documents, medication, swimwear, toiletries, loungewear, and one or two extra outfits just in case your luggage takes longer than usual. Most importantly, to ensure a smooth boarding process, be sure to set up your onboard account and link a credit card to make any onboard purchases easy.