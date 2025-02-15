An Aruba Beach Consistently Ranked As One Of The World's Best Is An Ethereal Caribbean White Sand Haven
A tropical island escape to Aruba is a sure thing any time of year. It's not only an island that avoids hurricane season, but its internationally recognized beaches give guests the peaceful getaway they've been searching for no matter the month. In 2023, TripAdvisor named the spectacular coastline of Eagle Beach the No. 2 beach in the world, and it was listed second for the Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Beaches the following year. Islands has also long considered this spot one of the 25 Best Beaches in the Caribbean. If these honors don't speak for themselves, Eagle Beach's powdery white sand and Gatorade blue waters do, and the result is tranquility as you've never felt before.
While the island boasts paradise at every corner, Eagle Beach is just about a 10-minute drive northwest of the capital. So, whether you fly into Queen Beatrix International Airport or sail by cruise to the Oranjestad port, you can experience one of the most photographed areas in the country, near the Fofoti trees. If you're staying for the weekend, you can book a room across the street at the popular Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort and bask in the island culture with Dutch influence. The resort also has shoreline dinner options to soak up every inch of the beach from morning until nighttime. Eagle Beach is an admired location for romantic couples, solo travelers, or even families looking to keep busy.
Where to stay and eat around Eagle Beach
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, steps from the sand, gives almost a storybook feel to the scenery. The Dutch-colonial architecture is a nod to Aruba's foundation, as the country stepped away from the Netherlands Antilles in the late 1980s (via BBC). Palm trees line up against vibrant yellow walls, a burnt orange brick roof, and white accent moldings face one of the best beaches in the world. The grandeur mansion-like building has 72 rooms, making it a more intimate stay than most commercialized hotels. The smallest rooms can be around $250 per night, but with views like Eagle Beach just outside your window, the price is invaluable. More options to reserve include, Eagle Aruba Resort as well as MVC Eagle Beach — all three places received a TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice Award in 2024.
For dinner time, make sure you keep your sandals on. You can have mouthwatering dishes and 5-star service right on the sand. Places like Passions on the Beach have tables set up along the water or grab a cocktail at Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar, where they have — you guessed it — water's edge dining. The seafood is recommended at both places, as there truly is nothing like fresh fish on an island.
Things to do on and around Eagle Beach
Eagle Beach is where guests come to wash their worries away, fan out their towels on the sand, or take a quick dip in the nearly translucent waters. Regular water activities ensue, such as swimming or making sand castles with the soft, white sand, but the island is also known to be a place to grab some goggles and see the sea animals below the surface. The Caribbean has some pretty incredible snorkeling locations and Eagle Beach has a large area of shallow waters for a quick paddle around the area. However, Malmok Reef is the perfect place to find marine life as schools of fish typically flock near corals. It's about 10 minutes north of Eagle Beach by car or sail by boat. You can even level up your discoveries by riding on a Seabob and touring with an underwater motor scooter.
Whether you want to stay at a resort, get active on the beach, or explore a new adventure, Eagle Beach is the best place to do it, and, globally, many agree. It's one beach where you'll question if you should put your phone on "Do Not Disturb" or take tons of pictures to send to all your friends — whatever you decide, we're sure you'll make the right choice, and you'll go back home rejuvenated.