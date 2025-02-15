An Aruba Beach Consistently Ranked As One Of The World's Best Is An Ethereal Caribbean White Sand Haven

A tropical island escape to Aruba is a sure thing any time of year. It's not only an island that avoids hurricane season, but its internationally recognized beaches give guests the peaceful getaway they've been searching for no matter the month. In 2023, TripAdvisor named the spectacular coastline of Eagle Beach the No. 2 beach in the world, and it was listed second for the Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Beaches the following year. Islands has also long considered this spot one of the 25 Best Beaches in the Caribbean. If these honors don't speak for themselves, Eagle Beach's powdery white sand and Gatorade blue waters do, and the result is tranquility as you've never felt before.

While the island boasts paradise at every corner, Eagle Beach is just about a 10-minute drive northwest of the capital. So, whether you fly into Queen Beatrix International Airport or sail by cruise to the Oranjestad port, you can experience one of the most photographed areas in the country, near the Fofoti trees. If you're staying for the weekend, you can book a room across the street at the popular Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort and bask in the island culture with Dutch influence. The resort also has shoreline dinner options to soak up every inch of the beach from morning until nighttime. Eagle Beach is an admired location for romantic couples, solo travelers, or even families looking to keep busy.