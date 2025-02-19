Hidden In The Heart Of The Caribbean Are Serene Gardens With Vibrant Blooms, Art, And Ethereal Walkways

Marooned in the Caribbean Sea lies the lush and volcanic isle of Nevis, crowned by the 3,200-foot-tall Nevis Peak. Nevis is home to one of the Caribbean's 25 best beaches, but its inland treasures should not be overlooked. In the southwestern shadow of the peak, The Botanical Gardens of Nevis is a six-acre oasis brimming with tropical flora and fauna and dotted with artworks. The Botanical Gardens of Nevis opened in 1998 on land that was once part of the Montpelier Estate, an 18th-century sugar plantation. Enjoy a stroll through the gardens' covered walkways tangled with flowering vines and learn more about Nevis' rich biodiversity. Separate gardens are dedicated to orchids, cactus, tropical fruits, and herbs, and the soothing sound of fountains and water features echoes throughout. Explore the Rainforest Conservancy, a grand glass greenhouse stocked with greenery and home to colorful parrots, as well as the plantation-style Great House, home to an excellent boutique and the Oasis in the Gardens restaurant with beautiful views.

Entry to the Botanical Gardens of Nevis is priced at $17 per adult. Check the hours before visiting, as they vary based on the season. The gardens are about a 20-minute drive from Nevis' Vance W. Amory International Airport and a 10-minute drive from Charlestown, the capital of Nevis, and there is parking on property. The best time to visit Nevis is the winter months of December through April when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rainfall. Avoid the months of August through October when the threat of hurricanes and tropical storms are the highest.