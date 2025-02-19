Hidden In The Heart Of The Caribbean Are Serene Gardens With Vibrant Blooms, Art, And Ethereal Walkways
Marooned in the Caribbean Sea lies the lush and volcanic isle of Nevis, crowned by the 3,200-foot-tall Nevis Peak. Nevis is home to one of the Caribbean's 25 best beaches, but its inland treasures should not be overlooked. In the southwestern shadow of the peak, The Botanical Gardens of Nevis is a six-acre oasis brimming with tropical flora and fauna and dotted with artworks. The Botanical Gardens of Nevis opened in 1998 on land that was once part of the Montpelier Estate, an 18th-century sugar plantation. Enjoy a stroll through the gardens' covered walkways tangled with flowering vines and learn more about Nevis' rich biodiversity. Separate gardens are dedicated to orchids, cactus, tropical fruits, and herbs, and the soothing sound of fountains and water features echoes throughout. Explore the Rainforest Conservancy, a grand glass greenhouse stocked with greenery and home to colorful parrots, as well as the plantation-style Great House, home to an excellent boutique and the Oasis in the Gardens restaurant with beautiful views.
Entry to the Botanical Gardens of Nevis is priced at $17 per adult. Check the hours before visiting, as they vary based on the season. The gardens are about a 20-minute drive from Nevis' Vance W. Amory International Airport and a 10-minute drive from Charlestown, the capital of Nevis, and there is parking on property. The best time to visit Nevis is the winter months of December through April when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rainfall. Avoid the months of August through October when the threat of hurricanes and tropical storms are the highest.
Exploring the Botanical Gardens of Nevis
Though the Botanical Gardens of Nevis only span six acres, the tranquil and lush sanctuary truly packs a punch. Kaleidoscopic flowers like poinciana (the national flower of Nevis) bloom at every turn along weaving walkways and vast palm trees sway overhead. The tropical fruit garden is fascinating to explore with fruits native to the Caribbean islands, such as sour sop and sugar apples. Botanists can admire the large collection of orchid terraces as well as the garden, where both herbs and vegetables are grown for the restaurant. Don't miss the Rainforest Conservancy to spot one of the resident parrots or marvel at its unique architecture. The design was based on the 19th-century Palm House at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London. Peppered throughout the gardens is the owner's art collection, ranging from Pre-Columbian replicas to contemporary animal sculptures.
After you've thoroughly explored the garden oasis, head to the Great House to browse the gift shop and dine at the restaurant. The Great House was built in the style of Nevis' historic sugar plantation mansions. The Galleria gift shop sells local artworks, jewelry, and books, and the Oasis in the Gardens restaurant serves delicious Thai cuisine on the verandah with panoramic views of the gardens, Nevis Peak, and the sea. You can also bring a picnic to enjoy on the garden's lawns. "The gardens are so well designed and we enjoyed an interesting walk around the various areas," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I was particularly attracted to the Rainbow Gum Tree with its colourful interesting bark."
Where to stay on Nevis
Right next to the Botanical Gardens of Nevis lies the Montpelier Nevis, an elegant boutique hotel also set on the property of the historic Montpelier sugar plantation. There are just 18 accommodations here, ranging from breezy-chic rooms to the two-bedroom Tamarind villa. Don't miss a private candlelit dinner set inside the centuries-old stone sugar mill that stands on the property. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, and spa. Though Montpelier is not beachfront, hotel guests have complimentary access to a private beach a 15-minute drive away where there are beach loungers and food and drinks service. Another historic sugar plantation-turned-hideaway is the Golden Rock Inn, a refined retreat owned by renowned contemporary artists Brice and Helen Marden. The inn is surrounded by 40 acres of lush gardens dotted with sculptures, and boasts just 11 rooms and cottages.Just behind the property is the public Golden Rock nature trail, a path with Nevis Peak views that's one of the most scenic Caribbean destinations for avid hikers.
Though couples will love these boutique inns, families and larger groups may be happier at the larger, beachfront Four Seasons Resort Nevis. In the shadow of Nevis Peak, the sprawling 350-acre property offers rooms, suites, and villas tucked into the green hillside and right on Pinney's Beach, the island's famous four-mile long stretch. From contemporary estates to charming cottages, the Four Seasons is known for its awesome villas that will make your Caribbean vacation unforgettable. The luxurious resort also features an 18-hole golf course, nine tennis courts, and three pools and can arrange boat charters for fishing, scuba diving, and more.