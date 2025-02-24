When gallivanting around the world these days, purchasing travel insurance is arguably a must. In general, insured person(s) can submit claims for travel delays and trip cancellations or interruptions so their vacation is not completely ruined if something goes wrong. With trip insurance in tow, travelers can also be reimbursed for various expenses and specific lost or stolen personal effects. Moreover, opting for a comprehensive plan means medical care and other unexpected costs are likely to be covered as well — and it's one thing you must do before traveling. Of course, not all insurance plans are the same — as some offer more limited coverage than others.

Doing your research ahead of time when it comes to choosing a prospective insurance policy is very much a part of the vacation planning process, however. Even after selecting the right travel insurance for your needs, it is still in your best interest to read the fine print. Yet, many people simply do not take the time to thoroughly read their insurance policies before embarking on their upcoming adventure. But it is important to know what you can actually submit a claim for — as only certain incidents tend to be covered, and more often than not, there is a long list of common exclusions travelers need to be mindful of. So, to help, here are the 12 surprising things your travel insurance probably doesn't cover.