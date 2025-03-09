One Generation Is Dominating The Cruise Market, And It Isn't Boomers

Contrary to the years-long narrative of retired boomers enjoying their remaining years aboard cruise ships, current research suggests that the generation dominating the cruise market is actually millennials. A 2025 YouGov poll reports that 41% of millennials say they are likely to take a cruise within the year, with Gen Z'ers a close second at 23%. Boomers are ranked last at 16%.

In some respects, it is unsurprising that millennials dominate the cruise market, as data shows they are currently the most extensive and varied generation. More importantly, REQ Marketing states, that generation is particularly interested in traveling abroad and discovering and learning about different countries and cultures. Naturally, that desire has led to a growing interest in cruises, which offer the convenience of a steady hotel-like room and plenty of amenities while traveling from country to country.

The YouGov poll also showed that cruise companies and brands utilize television and various digital platforms equally to attract potential customers. Unsurprisingly, social media advertising has proven to be the most effective type of online advertising. According to research, 58% of potential cruisers said social media ads are what caught their attention, putting it on par with TV advertising. Of the various social media platforms, Facebook ranked the highest amongst the individuals polled, with YouTube and Instagram close behind. Social media is particularly effective for cruise market advertising because according to digital marketing company REQ, 87% of young adults seek travel inspiration through Facebook specifically.