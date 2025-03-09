One Generation Is Dominating The Cruise Market, And It Isn't Boomers
Contrary to the years-long narrative of retired boomers enjoying their remaining years aboard cruise ships, current research suggests that the generation dominating the cruise market is actually millennials. A 2025 YouGov poll reports that 41% of millennials say they are likely to take a cruise within the year, with Gen Z'ers a close second at 23%. Boomers are ranked last at 16%.
In some respects, it is unsurprising that millennials dominate the cruise market, as data shows they are currently the most extensive and varied generation. More importantly, REQ Marketing states, that generation is particularly interested in traveling abroad and discovering and learning about different countries and cultures. Naturally, that desire has led to a growing interest in cruises, which offer the convenience of a steady hotel-like room and plenty of amenities while traveling from country to country.
The YouGov poll also showed that cruise companies and brands utilize television and various digital platforms equally to attract potential customers. Unsurprisingly, social media advertising has proven to be the most effective type of online advertising. According to research, 58% of potential cruisers said social media ads are what caught their attention, putting it on par with TV advertising. Of the various social media platforms, Facebook ranked the highest amongst the individuals polled, with YouTube and Instagram close behind. Social media is particularly effective for cruise market advertising because according to digital marketing company REQ, 87% of young adults seek travel inspiration through Facebook specifically.
Cruise lines are increasingly making changes to court and keep a younger audience
The increase of millennial and Gen-Z cruisers has naturally led to excitement that they are making cruising cool and more appealing to those who may have previously been wary. Naturally, many cruise lines have taken steps to capitalize on and maintain this increasing customer audience. Royal Caribbean Group debuted a new ship, Utopia of the Seas, that boasts a party atmosphere and offers shorter cruises. At one to four nights, this shorter experience caters to travelers who have less disposable income. Its popular musical acts include Meghan Trainor and a variety of DJs for the seemingly nonstop themed dance parties, as well as a wide assortment of restaurants and bars. Another popular cruise line specifically targeting younger audiences is Virgin Voyages. Virgin's Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady ship offer poolside cabanas, a wide variety of restaurants, a cafe experience, and an easy-to-use app to appeal to younger sailors.
Becoming more environmentally friendly is also now a high priority for many cruise lines, as the younger generation of cruisers, according to ESG Today, is more eco-friendly. Significant changes include a switch to using natural gas versus conventional fuel and more ports implementing shore-to-ship power infrastructure. The latter allows a ship to draw power from the shore when docked at the port.
According to YouGov research, the cruise market is still significantly occupied by married couples, likely to have children under 18. Married couples reportedly outnumber single travelers — 56% to 44% — with honeymoon cruises remaining a popular activity. That may explain why the most popular cruise lines considered by the millennial demographic are Royal Caribbean and Carnival, both highly ranked as family-friendly lines. Royal Caribbean specifically offers a line of ships catering to family travel, including Freedom of the Seas and Icon of the Seas, to name a few.