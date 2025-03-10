The Tropical Thai Island Paradise With Secret Sandy Coves, Vibrant Coral Reefs, And Mountain Beauty
Thailand is known for its white sand beaches, clear waters, and perfect weather — not to mention its incredible food. However, in recent years, the country has seen a massive surge in tourism, making it incredibly difficult to find a beach spot at places like the world-famous and beautiful beaches that draw celebrities for vacations and other internationally renowned spots in Thailand. Thailand has become a mecca for explorers and those thirsty for adventure, but sometimes, the crowds can become overbearing, so it's better to find a spot off the beaten track.
Koh Chang, one of the top 10 Thailand islands you need to visit, is the perfect place to recharge your batteries while absorbing some of the country's world-famous nature and scenery. A vast and wild island — the third largest in Thailand — Koh Chang offers visitors plenty of opportunity to explore. Sandy coves puncture the landscape, while pristine coral reefs and beautiful mountains mean that the terrain offers something for everyone. With quieter nights than at the notorious full moon parties of Koh Samui and plenty of opportunities to hike, swim, and relax, Koh Chang is fairly accessible from the Thai capital, Bangkok, and is the ideal place for those wishing to disappear in nature.
From Bangkok, you'll find plenty of buses waiting to take you to the island, with the journey lasting approximately seven hours, including a short ferry ride to the Island. The journey costs approximately 400-500 baht ($10-15) per person. Cabs at the coast of the beach are waiting to take visitors to their accommodation or straight to the beach! A ride to Lonely Beach costs around 100 bahts ($3) per person and only takes about 30 minutes. Or you may wish to take a less conventional transportation method, and do some island hopping during a Tall Ship cruise!
The best beaches of Koh Chang
The east coast of Koh Chang offers more tranquility than the west coast, which offers comfortability and convenience. If you're looking for a quiet paradise vacation, Warapura Resort, offering a lush garden, terrace, restaurant, and bar, is a good place to stay as it is a mere 9-minute walk from Lonely Beach and just over half a mile to Bailan Beach. Sea Flower Bungalows provides seaside bungalows for 500 bahts ($15) a night. Here, you'll find the ultimate solitude and tranquility. On the west coast, you can try the incredibly luxurious Awa Resort hotel, complete with beach access and a beautiful pool.
One of the most essential activities to partake in while at Koh Chang is a Thai massage. For those who have not yet tried one, just so you know, the masseuses may surprise you with their strength! You can find numerous Thai massage parlors across the entire island. Sima Massage Parlor and Hatta Thai Massage and Wellness Center are two very highly rated spots, loved by locals and tourists alike. Get ready for every bone in your body to be cracked, leading to the ultimate relaxation. This will leave you ready for a day of sunbathing, and what better place to do so than Lonely Beach, Bailan Beach, or Klong Prao Beach. Lonely Beach has become famous for its party scene, while Bailan Beach is quieter, calmer, and beautiful. Klong Prao Beach is home to upscale resorts. There is also a waterfall that can be found about 1 mile inland from the southern end of Klong Prao beach.
National parks and offshore reefs in Koh Chang
Along the west coast of the island, Koh Chang's beaches are framed by towering mountains. At the southeast corner, you'll find the Salak Phet reserve, which boasts two gorgeous waterfalls, Klong Neung and Kheeri Phet, and a stunning mangrove forest. These are easily accessed via a newly restored walkway, and if you're into trekking, then hiking up the peaks of Salak Phet and Khao Laem Mountain offers the best views on the island. Scooters are also a fantastic way to get around Koh Chang, and you'll have no problem finding one, with countless scooter companies offering their rental services.
Part of the Mu Ko Chang National Park is on Koh Chang, and it is a must-visit for any nature lover. Mu Ko Chang encompasses an archipelago of over 52 islands in the east of Thailand. Around 75% of the land on Koh Chang is part of this national park. Klong Plu waterfall and Than Mayom waterfall are highlights of this area, as is the Mu Ko Chang Marine Park, the offshore part of the nature reserve. Its protected waters boast pristine coral reefs unmatched by any other in Thailand. There are campsites by the Mayom waterfall that offer facilities for 50 baht ($1.50) per night. Tents can also be rented for 150 to 500 baht ($4.50 to $15) a night, with sleeping sets (comprising of blankets and pillows), offered for an additional 60 baht ($1.80) per person.