The Tropical Thai Island Paradise With Secret Sandy Coves, Vibrant Coral Reefs, And Mountain Beauty

Thailand is known for its white sand beaches, clear waters, and perfect weather — not to mention its incredible food. However, in recent years, the country has seen a massive surge in tourism, making it incredibly difficult to find a beach spot at places like the world-famous and beautiful beaches that draw celebrities for vacations and other internationally renowned spots in Thailand. Thailand has become a mecca for explorers and those thirsty for adventure, but sometimes, the crowds can become overbearing, so it's better to find a spot off the beaten track.

Koh Chang, one of the top 10 Thailand islands you need to visit, is the perfect place to recharge your batteries while absorbing some of the country's world-famous nature and scenery. A vast and wild island — the third largest in Thailand — Koh Chang offers visitors plenty of opportunity to explore. Sandy coves puncture the landscape, while pristine coral reefs and beautiful mountains mean that the terrain offers something for everyone. With quieter nights than at the notorious full moon parties of Koh Samui and plenty of opportunities to hike, swim, and relax, Koh Chang is fairly accessible from the Thai capital, Bangkok, and is the ideal place for those wishing to disappear in nature.

From Bangkok, you'll find plenty of buses waiting to take you to the island, with the journey lasting approximately seven hours, including a short ferry ride to the Island. The journey costs approximately 400-500 baht ($10-15) per person. Cabs at the coast of the beach are waiting to take visitors to their accommodation or straight to the beach! A ride to Lonely Beach costs around 100 bahts ($3) per person and only takes about 30 minutes. Or you may wish to take a less conventional transportation method, and do some island hopping during a Tall Ship cruise!