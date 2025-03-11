The Best Foods To Eat To Fight Altitude Sickness

Operating at high altitudes can result in quite a bit of strain on your body, particularly when you're doing some strenuous or energy-draining activities like hiking park trails that are meant for experienced hikers, skiing tall slopes, or climbing up rocky paths. Given the lack of or thinning oxygen at those elevations, your heart and lungs need to work harder to pump oxygen to your extremities. This increases blood pressure and heart rate in turn, and elevates respiratory rates as well. In this kind of environment, the body needs to be properly fueled to acclimatize and account for these bodily changes, or else you may experience the unpleasant and sometimes deadly effects of altitude sickness.

Altitude sickness occurs when your body can't adjust quickly enough to your high-altitude environment, and it manifests in several troubling symptoms, including nausea, headache, dizziness, an inability to eat, and sleeping troubles. All of these conditions are signs that you're not receiving the oxygen your body needs to normally operate, and a lack of proper calories can only exacerbate the condition. However, there are several foods you can eat to prevent or mitigate the effects of altitude sickness, whether the food is supplying good energy sources to help your body function, or if your intake choices stave off symptoms to allow your body to adjust to its surroundings.