The Best Foods To Eat To Fight Altitude Sickness
Operating at high altitudes can result in quite a bit of strain on your body, particularly when you're doing some strenuous or energy-draining activities like hiking park trails that are meant for experienced hikers, skiing tall slopes, or climbing up rocky paths. Given the lack of or thinning oxygen at those elevations, your heart and lungs need to work harder to pump oxygen to your extremities. This increases blood pressure and heart rate in turn, and elevates respiratory rates as well. In this kind of environment, the body needs to be properly fueled to acclimatize and account for these bodily changes, or else you may experience the unpleasant and sometimes deadly effects of altitude sickness.
Altitude sickness occurs when your body can't adjust quickly enough to your high-altitude environment, and it manifests in several troubling symptoms, including nausea, headache, dizziness, an inability to eat, and sleeping troubles. All of these conditions are signs that you're not receiving the oxygen your body needs to normally operate, and a lack of proper calories can only exacerbate the condition. However, there are several foods you can eat to prevent or mitigate the effects of altitude sickness, whether the food is supplying good energy sources to help your body function, or if your intake choices stave off symptoms to allow your body to adjust to its surroundings.
Complex carbohydrates
When climbing or doing activity at high altitudes, you want to ensure you're receiving consistent releases of energy. Complex carbohydrates do just that, sending gradual and steady bursts of energy into your body to help it pump blood and regulate oxygen flow. Carbs are the source of kickstarting power for your body, and they help maintain appropriate blood-sugar levels and regulate digestion as well. Some of the most common complex carbs you can try are oats, sweet potatoes, brassicas, or quinoa.
Not all carbs are created equal in this instance, however. Simple carbs will not provide the same sort of sustaining energy as complex carbs, since they are only composed of one or two primary sugars rather than the more sophisticated network of materials that complex carbs provide. While you may get an initial rush from simple carbs, you won't have long-lasting energy from it, nor will you receive other nutrients found in complex carb's structures. You may also experience a sugar crash from simple carbs as well, since these carbs really only give a quick and fleeting boost of energy upon initial consumption. So, try to avoid foods like breads, pastries, processed foods, pastas (particularly made with white flour), and any sugary sports drinks or juices.
Bananas
Bananas are the potassium-rich miracle fruit that's fantastic for high-altitude conditions. Potassium is key to muscle health, and potassium-rich foods, like bananas, keep your muscles primed for some hard work, along with your heart and lungs. Maintaining muscle strength is a non-negotiable if you're engaging in high-altitude exercise or physical activity, since it's more than just your lungs and heart getting put under stress. Your entire body is pushed to its operating limit in these extreme environments, so feeding it nutrients that help handle these conditions is ideal. Also a great source of carbohydrates, bananas can help give you that extra boost of sustained energy, like those aforementioned complex carbs, making it a great trekking snack at high altitudes. All of these benefits combined help blood flow, and therefore, can help prevent headache and fatigue, unfortunate hallmarks of altitude sickness.
Potassium-rich foods have the added benefit of reducing cardiovascular risks as well, a benefit directly related to regulating oxygen and blood pressure at high elevations. More potassium-heavy foods include spinach, sweet potatoes (noted above as a complex carb, too), pumpkins, and mushrooms. However, given how easy it is to pack a banana or two with your hiking gear, or to take with you on the slopes, you can see why bananas are more ideal than other potassium-rich options.
Ginger
Nausea is a common symptom of altitude sickness, and it can cause great discomfort when adjusting to higher elevations. Ginger is a popular natural remedy for stomach discomfort and nausea, regardless of altitude, but it can definitely come in handy if you find yourself feeling a bit off when you ascend the slopes during your next ski or hiking trip. Notably, research suggests that ginger boosts blood circulation, improves blood pressure, and helps regulate glucose levels, all functions that should help stabilize the body at high altitudes.
While carrying raw ginger might not be ideal when you're out and about, try taking some ginger supplements or capsules with you. While candied ginger lozenges exist for easy consumption as well, keep in mind the additional sugar included in those candies may cause that sugar crash we warned you about with simple carbs. It may be best, therefore, to avoid anything with added sugars. However, you can also opt for a ginger root powder to mix into your liquid for more gradual (and perhaps easier) consumption, or to drink in hot-tea form if you're in cold weather conditions.
Iron-rich lean proteins
Proteins are vital for muscle health and maintenance, but at high altitudes, there are some particular proteins that you should put your stock in to help mitigate altitude sickness and its symptoms over others. It is best to focus on leaner meats or plant products that don't introduce too much additional fat into your diet for your protein sources when you're in high-elevation environments. Fatty proteins are difficult to break down, and you may put your body in more discomfort trying to digest those heavy products, exacerbating nausea. Therefore, focus on lean proteins like egg whites, turkey, and lentils, and leave your campfire favorites — like bacon or hamburger patties — behind for lower altitudes adventures. Dairy can also act as a fattier protein, so leave the heavier cream or cheese-based products at home, too.
Adding iron to your diet also will help with oxygen delivery and aids in metabolism when you're at high elevations. A lack of iron, conversely, may decrease blood flow and lead to fatigue, not to mention the other effects of altitude sickness. The good news is that many lean proteins double as iron-rich deposits for your body. Foods that do double duty here include beans, chickpeas, tofu, and the aforementioned lean meats.
Water
Water should be an absolute priority for you and your body during your next high-altitude endeavor. Dehydration can quickly set in, especially at elevations of over 5,000 feet, so be cognizant of your water intake while trekking, skiing, or otherwise. High-elevation environments really take moisture out of your body rapidly, but they also cause you to use up the moisture that is already in your body, too. A lack of humidity, increased respiration, and more frequent perspiration all contribute to dehydration.
Dehydration, in turn, can worsen other signs of altitude sickness as well, specifically those of nausea, dizziness, headache, and extreme fatigue. To avoid this issue, try to drink as much as a gallon a day (3 to 4 liters) when you're at elevation, and, if necessary, add electrolyte mixes to your water for flavor and added minerals like zinc and sodium, or even to simply encourage yourself to drink more water. A large, insulated water bottle is among the best gear you can take for a hike to ensure your health and help you slowly get acclimatized, too.
How we decided on these altitude-sickness fighting foods
Our choice of foods and drinks cover a wide range of items from proteins to grains to liquids, all to help you fight altitude sickness. We also focused on a diversity of foods that suit all sorts of dietary preferences, including vegetarians and vegans. While some of our choices improve body function and help boost oxygen intake and regulate blood pressure, some of these suggestions treat symptoms or help keep symptoms at bay. Of course, you may still feel a little discomfort at high altitudes, so keep in mind that some of the best things to do when you experience altitude sickness include getting medical attention in severe cases, and knowing when it may be necessary to descend. These foods, however, should help mitigate minor effects, so you can continue to enjoy your adventure!