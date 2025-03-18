A Wildly Underrated Mediterranean Coastal Town Offers An Affordable Getaway With Fresh Seafood

This pretty seaside town is reachable via Malta International Airport in Luqa, with a subsequent hour drive plus 30-minute ferry to the island of Gozo. Once in Gozo, it's just a 15-minute drive to Marsalforn from the ferry terminal, with a parking lot conveniently located near the harbor. There are also numerous buses leading into Marsalforn from the ferry port, such as the direct 322 line or the 322 and 301 to Victoria, followed by the 310 to Marsalforn. This town is great to visit from June through September, as the hot summer months are pulsating with energy and tourists arrive on the shores searching for their place on the sand.

Being a coastal gem naturally means that Marsalforn is a seafood town. However, given that it's somewhat overshadowed by the cuisine of its world-famous neighbors means Gozo's local gastronomy has gone largely unnoticed. Nevertheless, expect to be pleasantly surprised by the quality and affordability of Marsalforn's incredible culinary traditions and array of dining options.

You'll be blown away by the octopus cooked in white wine at Ristorante Il Kartell, where you can also try a delicious Arborio risotto served with fresh mussels, vongole, and calamari. Pastas at Il Kartell are quite affordable, at an average of 17 euros (approximately $18.50) per plate, while meat and seafood-based mains range from 20 to 30 euros (around $21.50 to $32.50) at the time of this writing. Arzella Restaurant also specializes in seafood, with a daily catch of the day prepared in authentic Gozitan style. Arzella's terrace looks over the bay, making this panoramic feast an unforgettable dining experience. Both restaurants boast a near five-star rating on Google.