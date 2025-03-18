A Wildly Underrated Mediterranean Coastal Town Offers An Affordable Getaway With Fresh Seafood
Malta is a wildly underrated European vacation destination. This archipelago is rife with incredible landscapes, interesting flora and fauna, as well as a rich and complex history, making it one of the best Mediterranean islands for a historic vacation. Malta is often overshadowed by more popular neighboring countries such as Italy and Greece. However, it would be a mistake to miss out on this incredible Mediterranean gem, as Malta offers some of the most stunning natural sites in the region, along with warm weather, gorgeous coastlines, and some of the area's freshest seafood.
Of Malta's many beautiful destinations, you may not have heard of Marsalforn. It lies on the north coast of Gozo, the second largest of the Maltese islands, and is a lesser-known gem of a town that'll give you a great reason to go island hopping. This under-the-radar spot offers the perfect mix of serenity and adventure while also being a wildly affordable island destination that won't break the bank. Besides, Marsalforn's crystal clear waters are among the cleanest in all of Malta — perfect for swimming and lazy beach days. This, coupled with a lively harbour replete with restaurants and bars, means there is no better reason to hit up Malta this summer.
Some of the Mediterranean's best seafood in Marsalforn, Malta
This pretty seaside town is reachable via Malta International Airport in Luqa, with a subsequent hour drive plus 30-minute ferry to the island of Gozo. Once in Gozo, it's just a 15-minute drive to Marsalforn from the ferry terminal, with a parking lot conveniently located near the harbor. There are also numerous buses leading into Marsalforn from the ferry port, such as the direct 322 line or the 322 and 301 to Victoria, followed by the 310 to Marsalforn. This town is great to visit from June through September, as the hot summer months are pulsating with energy and tourists arrive on the shores searching for their place on the sand.
Being a coastal gem naturally means that Marsalforn is a seafood town. However, given that it's somewhat overshadowed by the cuisine of its world-famous neighbors means Gozo's local gastronomy has gone largely unnoticed. Nevertheless, expect to be pleasantly surprised by the quality and affordability of Marsalforn's incredible culinary traditions and array of dining options.
You'll be blown away by the octopus cooked in white wine at Ristorante Il Kartell, where you can also try a delicious Arborio risotto served with fresh mussels, vongole, and calamari. Pastas at Il Kartell are quite affordable, at an average of 17 euros (approximately $18.50) per plate, while meat and seafood-based mains range from 20 to 30 euros (around $21.50 to $32.50) at the time of this writing. Arzella Restaurant also specializes in seafood, with a daily catch of the day prepared in authentic Gozitan style. Arzella's terrace looks over the bay, making this panoramic feast an unforgettable dining experience. Both restaurants boast a near five-star rating on Google.
Affordable hotels and outdoor activities on Gozo's coast
Hotel and hostel prices at Marsalforn are also highly affordable, with options starting from $30 a night. Try Electra Guesthouse for a cheap but comfortable stay with a sea view and inclusive breakfast. La Playa Hotel is also relatively inexpensive, with rooms starting from $40 a night.
The town is also a hub for watersports and outdoor activities, with the opportunity to go snorkeling, scuba diving, and, of course, swimming. The beaches at Marsalforn Bay are both sandy and rocky, with Ghar Qawqla Bay being the most popular. With great cliff diving spots, you can also find umbrellas on the beach for a modest $3. For the ultimate scuba diving experience, head to Double Arch Reef, a beautiful seaside highlight featuring natural arches. Small caves near the arch are home to shoals of barracudas, and if you're lucky, you may be able to spot a grouper while out diving. Reqqa Point is also a popular dive site, located near Billinghurst Cave. This site will take you through incredible reefs where you'll be able to see dentex fish and nudibranchs. Lucky divers may even get a glimpse of an octopus or a scorpionfish in the depths.
Those looking for a more relaxed time can take a quiet boat trip along the coast, stopping at Marlsalforn's coves or the Blue Lagoon on the neighboring Comino Island. With endless water adventures, as well as the option to relax, sunbathe, and enjoy culinary delights, this gem on the Maltese island of Gozo is an ideal destination for a cheap but unforgettable vacation.