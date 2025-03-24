The Hidden iPhone Feature That Can Stop Car Sickness On Road Trips

If you've been cursed with car sickness, you know just how miserable long road trips can be. The nausea, headaches, or stomach upset make it hard to enjoy the beautiful scenery, let alone read a book or look at your phone. And not planning for car sickness is one of many rookie road trip mistakes. Of course, you can always pop some motion sickness medicine to combat the issue. But if it's too late for that or you'd like to avoid any possible side effects of the medication, we have a potential solution to use when it comes to looking at your phone: iPhone's Vehicle Motion Cues.

Vehicle Motion Cues use on-screen animated dots that sync with the movement of your vehicle. These dots are on the periphery of the screen to not interfere with content when reading, scrolling, or looking at the map. So how does it work? Motion sensors in your phone or iPad pick up on the direction and speed of your vehicle, and as you move, animated dots counterbalance the motion. So when turning left, the on-screen dots glide to the right, and vice versa. If you brake or accelerate suddenly, the dots jolt forward or backward respectively.

While scientists aren't entirely certain what causes motion sickness, the difference between perceived motion and actual motion is believed to play a role. This is why looking at the road and being able to predict the car's movements often helps alleviate symptoms. This is also why the dots make sense. Since the visual cues align with the car's movement, it may help bridge the gap between what your eyes and body experience. So where can you find this feature and does it actually work? We're here to reveal these secrets and get you on the road to relief.