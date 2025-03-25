A Secluded Seychelles Hotel With Coral Reefs And A Turtle Sanctuary Is The Ultimate Luxury Escape

The tropical wonderland of the Seychelles islands screams serenity. The lush greenery, crystal clear beaches, and free-ranging wildlife draw in travelers who want to transport to another universe ... and while it might feel like that, this paradise is just north of Madagascar. The East African coastal archipelago consists of 115 islands, and if you're unsure of which to visit, the Waldorf Astoria has made the already flawless terrain of Platte Island an elegant escape from reality.

The Seychelles is sprinkled with over-the-top luxury resorts worth the splurge, like Six Senses Zil Pasyon on Félicité, and you can add the Waldorf Astoria to the mix. It's the kind of establishment where you don't reserve a single room — you book an entire villa. There are 50 villas and you can reserve properties with one bedroom or up to five. The features are modernized and fairly new, as the iconic hotel Hilton chain recently opened its doors in January 2024.

When you dream of turning your phone on "Do Not Disturb" while on vacation, at the Waldorf, you actually can. You won't have to worry about planning a thing. The staff has pre-planned group activities, a turtle sanctuary, and private experiences. As soon as you see your villa's own pool and the revitalizing spa menu, you'll know it was worth every penny.