A Secluded Seychelles Hotel With Coral Reefs And A Turtle Sanctuary Is The Ultimate Luxury Escape
The tropical wonderland of the Seychelles islands screams serenity. The lush greenery, crystal clear beaches, and free-ranging wildlife draw in travelers who want to transport to another universe ... and while it might feel like that, this paradise is just north of Madagascar. The East African coastal archipelago consists of 115 islands, and if you're unsure of which to visit, the Waldorf Astoria has made the already flawless terrain of Platte Island an elegant escape from reality.
The Seychelles is sprinkled with over-the-top luxury resorts worth the splurge, like Six Senses Zil Pasyon on Félicité, and you can add the Waldorf Astoria to the mix. It's the kind of establishment where you don't reserve a single room — you book an entire villa. There are 50 villas and you can reserve properties with one bedroom or up to five. The features are modernized and fairly new, as the iconic hotel Hilton chain recently opened its doors in January 2024.
When you dream of turning your phone on "Do Not Disturb" while on vacation, at the Waldorf, you actually can. You won't have to worry about planning a thing. The staff has pre-planned group activities, a turtle sanctuary, and private experiences. As soon as you see your villa's own pool and the revitalizing spa menu, you'll know it was worth every penny.
The Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island villas and amenities
The minute you get onto your connecting flight from the Seychelles' main airport on Mahé Island to the Waldorf Astoria on Platte Island, you'll feel the exclusivity. They say paradise is just a quick 20-minute flight away ... and no kidding! As soon as you step off the plane, you'll be greeted by your villa concierge available for your every want and need. Then, you'll be taken to your premier seaside reservation stay.
There are five styles of villas to choose from, ranging upwards of $1,600 and $11,000 at the time of writing, dependent on when you book and how many rooms there are. Each one includes a private pool and outdoor shower with a spacious terrace. Inside, you'll find a private bar, a separate living room space, and in-villa dining. The warm-brown wood and beige decks with the gray-and-white finishes give the space a clean, modern vibe that invites guests in. The floor-to-ceiling windows and bi-fold doors let in the natural light and provide magnificent views right from your king-size bed.
Opulence doesn't end there. This relaxing getaway provides a glamorous spa right in the tropics with an indoor-outdoor concept. They have massages, facials, and even wellness screenings. This spa is unique in that they also perform rituals that encourage a healthy mind. Once you're in a good head space, you'll be ready to grab the snorkel gear that's included in your villa for the adventure to begin.
Things to do at the Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island
The Seychelles is one of the smallest countries in the world, and on Platte Island, you're seeing an even tinier piece of the world; however, for its size, it has expansive offerings, and the Waldorf Astoria is sure to highlight them. Snorkeling, for example, is what the Seychelles is known for. The hotel offers a two-hour lagoon experience or a three-hour outer reef swim. You'll see the vibrant corals and the marine life. Coral reefs are known to attract various fish and some fishing companies even recommend fly fishing on the island.
Much of Platte Island's wildlife is unique in that it's delicate. Therefore, it's important not to touch anything while snorkeling as you can negatively impact the coral reef environment. Additionally, there is a huge sea turtle population, along with a family of Giant Aldabra tortoises, which are both endangered species.The Waldorf Astoria has hired professional environmentalists who educate guests on the species, as they may come across them during their stay. Within the first year of the hotel opening, over 250 turtle nests have been discovered (via Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island). There is a Discovery Center onsite, where visitors can witness tortoise feeding and learn more about the species.
The hotel also offers private experiences, like wine tastings, movie nights, a floating breakfast, and much more. From luxury to nature and everything in between, you might be kicking and screaming on check-out day. The Waldorf Astoria is an experience you'll never want to leave.