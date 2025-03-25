Florida's Gorgeous Off-The-Grid Glamping Resort Combines Authentic Cowboy Charm With Modern Amenities

The Sunshine State is renowned for its sun-kissed coastlines and dreamy resorts. And while lavish retreats on Florida's top-rated islands often rank high on many traveler's bucket destination lists, one of the state's most unforgettable getaways can be found right in the heart of the state. Nestled on the rural outskirts of Polk County, right along the glistening waters of the Kissimmee River sits the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, an authentic dude ranch that blends rustic, off-the-grid camping with modern amenities for the adventurous cowboys at heart.

Although the rugged American West is famed for its cowboy culture and heritage, Florida is actually America's oldest cattle-raising state. In the early 1500s, Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León introduced Andalusian cattle and horses to the area, inspiring a nation of cattlemen and a thriving livestock industry that has endured for centuries. Those keen on visiting the birthplace of the American cowboy can embrace the pioneering spirit with a stay at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.

Situated roughly 80 miles south of Orlando, developers founded the unincorporated community of River Ranch in the 1960s. The area underwent rapid development during that decade, with the addition of a motel, Western-themed saloon, rodeo arena, and even a private airstrip. The 1,700-acre community was later acquired by Westgate Resorts in 2001, opening to the public the following year. Set amid 400,000 acres of state and federally protected wetlands, this resort offers visitors a one-of-a-kind glamping experience unlike any other.