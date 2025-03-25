Florida's Gorgeous Off-The-Grid Glamping Resort Combines Authentic Cowboy Charm With Modern Amenities
The Sunshine State is renowned for its sun-kissed coastlines and dreamy resorts. And while lavish retreats on Florida's top-rated islands often rank high on many traveler's bucket destination lists, one of the state's most unforgettable getaways can be found right in the heart of the state. Nestled on the rural outskirts of Polk County, right along the glistening waters of the Kissimmee River sits the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, an authentic dude ranch that blends rustic, off-the-grid camping with modern amenities for the adventurous cowboys at heart.
Although the rugged American West is famed for its cowboy culture and heritage, Florida is actually America's oldest cattle-raising state. In the early 1500s, Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León introduced Andalusian cattle and horses to the area, inspiring a nation of cattlemen and a thriving livestock industry that has endured for centuries. Those keen on visiting the birthplace of the American cowboy can embrace the pioneering spirit with a stay at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.
Situated roughly 80 miles south of Orlando, developers founded the unincorporated community of River Ranch in the 1960s. The area underwent rapid development during that decade, with the addition of a motel, Western-themed saloon, rodeo arena, and even a private airstrip. The 1,700-acre community was later acquired by Westgate Resorts in 2001, opening to the public the following year. Set amid 400,000 acres of state and federally protected wetlands, this resort offers visitors a one-of-a-kind glamping experience unlike any other.
Embrace Old Florida at this cowboy-themed resort
Just like the underrated small town of Cedar Key, Florida, River Ranch perfectly embodies the rustic allure of "Old Florida" — all while offering a wealth of modern amenities to keep visitors entertained their entire stay. From homey cabins and lodge suites to luxurious teepees and Conestoga wagons, the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo boasts a range of unique accommodation options between 279- and 1,548-square-feet to suit any traveler's needs. The resort even offers spaces for RV and tent camping for those desiring a more immersive outdoor experience.
"There is something for everyone!" one reviewer wrote on the resort's website. "The property was beautiful, staff were helpful and attentive. WGR made traveling with your family effortless!"
The available amenities vary based on the selected accommodations but may include cozy nightly campfires with s'mores, relaxing rocking chairs, a personal glamping concierge, morning coffee service, and luxury linens. Room rates at the resort also differ greatly depending on the time of year. For example, a one-night luxury glamping stay in mid-April 2025 is priced at around $200, at the time of writing, while the same stay in mid-December 2025 costs about $100 more per night. It's important to note that Florida's hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, so tourists should exercise caution when traveling during this time of year.
Round out your cowboy adventure with these activities
Being that it's the largest dude ranch east of the Mississippi River, there's certainly no shortage of outdoor activities at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo. As its name suggests, one of the biggest attractions available to those visiting the resort is its rodeo arena. Visitors can marvel as skilled riders tackle the barrel racing course or take on bucking bulls during the weekly rodeo events, held every Saturday night.
Tour the petting farm, set out on a scenic horseback riding trip, challenge your skills on the mini golf course, test your aim at the archery range, or scale to new heights on the rock climbing wall. Take the kids over to the River Ranch's Cowboy Adventure Park, which features more than a dozen fun activities, including a winding maze, cowboy-themed train ride, and tractor racetrack. For a more thrilling excursion, glide across the Kissimmee River on a 40-minute airboat ride, potentially seeing some of Florida's diverse wildlife along the way, such as alligators and bald eagles.
The resort is also located about 5 miles from Lake Kissimmee, a one-stop shop for outdoor adventure, and the surrounding Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Area Wildlife Management Area, an expansive 21,000-acre wildlife park, making the area perfect for endless adventures.